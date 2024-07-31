Haikyu Takes Over Paris Olympics as Japan vs Argentina Comes to Life

Haikyu may have wrapped some years ago, but its legacy lives on. The hit sports series helped put volleyball on the map for millions, and in the years since its drop, Japan has embraced the game as a top sport. Now, Haikyu is going viral thanks to the Paris Olympics as the games just recreated the manga’s own Olympic showdown between Japan and Argentina.

Yeah, that is right. Oikawa and Kageyama just got the chance to face off in spirit. Today, the 2024 Olympics kickstarted a new round of men’s volleyball, and the match pitted Team Japan against Team Argentina.

If you will recall, Haikyu predicted this showdown back in chapter 402 as Argentina challenged Hinata’s national team. Manga creator Haruichi Furudate put Japan against Argentina as part of the Tokyo Olympics. Now, this match has come to life in 2024, and the game made sure to nod to Haikyu.

Not only did the match today feature some popular Haikyu moves like a setter dump but music from the anime was played as well. Audiences were treated to a rendition of “To Be Fly”, after all. In the crowd, a number of fans could be seen carrying Haikyu plushes of Kageyama and Oikawa. So of course, you can bet Team Japan felt supported by everyone in the stands.

Ultimately, all the support came clutch for Japan’s national team. The group rallied a win against Team Argentina after a slow first set. Led by stars like Yuki Ishikawa and Ran Takahashi, the men’s volleyball team came together to pull off a win that felt like it came straight from Haikyu. So if you need more volleyball action, you can continue to follow Team Japan as they climb the rank at the 2024 Olympics. Plus, the Haikyu manga is easy to find these days. The hit manga can be binged on the Shonen Jump app, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, “the King of the Court,” Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!”

