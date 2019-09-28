Dragon Ball Theories Run Rampant Following GeGeGe no Kitaro Announcement

When Dragon Ball Super was first nearing the end of its original Japanese broadcast, fans were deflated when all hopes of the anime potentially returning were put to bed when GeGeGe no Kitaro announced that a new anime series from the franchise would be taking over the timeslot. Fans were then holding out hope into 2019, but those hopes were dashed as well seeing GeGeGe no Kitaro continue on with a new season. But the recent announcement that this new GeGeGe no Kitaro will be entering its final arc has certainly sparked all kinds of Dragon Ball talk again.

With the confirmation that GeGeGe no Kitaro would be entering its final arc, “Final Chapter: Nurarihyon Arc,” beginning with Episode 76 on October 6th, now fans can’t help but wonder if the Dragon Ball anime is on the way to take back its former timeslot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gegege no Kitaro begins the “Final Chapter: Nurarihyon Arc” with ep.76, airing Sunday October 6th. Speculation speculation etc. https://t.co/1HbAamD93i — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 24, 2019

Speculation has been running rampant for the past two years over the future of the Dragon Ball anime franchise. While this was briefly put to bed with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the successful worldwide impact of this film only fueled desires even further for more of the anime. It’s not hard to see why considering that the film revealed a brand new look for the anime, and the manga is continuing beyond its story with the exclusive Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. So there seems to be a framework in place.

But if the anime does come back, when would we actually be able to see it? If it indeed returns to its former timeslot, it won’t be until at least after sometime in January that we’ll be hearing about it. Then again, there’s no confirmed episode order for this final arc. It could be lasting for a while. Even after all that, there are no guarantees that Dragon Ball will be returning to that time slot anyway.

A new Dragon Ball film was announced to currently be in development, and depending on how far along this project is any future anime just might be pushed further down the schedule. But if all the stars align, it’s been made clear by fans over the last few years that a new Dragon Ball anime would be one of the biggest hits ever.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.