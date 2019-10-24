Dragon Ball Releases All-New Super Saiyan God Trunks Poster

Dragon Ball fans are all different, so it makes sense they’d have their own favorite power ups. Goku got the whole fandom buzzing when Super Saiyan appeared years ago, and a slew of transformations have popped up in the show since. Now, Dragon Bal is carrying on that legacy with its on-going titles, and Future Trunks is the latest to benefit from a boost. The only thing fans have to do is decide whether or not they like the hero’s new look.

Not long ago, fans got their first look at Dragon Bal‘s latest guidebook, and it comes courtesy of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The arcade title will put out a 9th anniversary guidebook in November, but its cover art surfaced online. And as you can see below, it shows off a crisp poster starring Super Saiyan God Trunks.

The poster shows off Trunks in all of his beefy glory, and its artwork does not shy away from his fit physique. Trunks has some seriously defined arms, and one of them is flexing big time as the Saiyan reaches for his sword. As for the rest of his body, Trunks’ broad back would make Vegeta proud, but the poster focuses on the hero’s godly power boost.

SSG Trunks as the cover for the SDBH 9th Anniversary Guidebook. pic.twitter.com/8gPO3pLkyv — 🎃Crt of the Viridian Forest🎃 (@shininghopper) October 24, 2019

Of course, fans of Dragon Ball Super will know about this form. The title introduce Super Saiyan God years ago, and it lets Saiyans tap into their God Ki so long as they complete a ritual. Goku was the first to go Super Saiyan God after he was infused with the power of several righteous Saiyan. Not long ago, Vegeta unlocked the ability, and it seems Trunks can do so too. The power-up gives Trunks striking red hair, but its loose style may look weird to fans who are used to his Super Saiyan hairdo. But for those familiar with the form, Super Saiyan God Trunks won’t be that shocking.

Do you think this Dragon Bal form suits Trunks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

