New ‘Dragon Ball’ Family Tree Makes Vegeta’s Brother Canon

Dragon Ball has been around for years now, and it would be an understatement to call it confusing at times. With such a long history backing it, the series has knitted together a complex list of characters, but a new chart has been released to help fans sort through the mess. And, thanks to the guide, fans are looking at Vegeta in a new light.

After all, the Saiyan is a big brother, and it seems the fighter is more like a Raditz than a Gohan.

Recently, a family tree for Dragon Ball Super went live in honor of its upcoming movie debut. The massive chart explains the lineage of both Goku and Vegeta, but it is the latter who is grabbing attention.

Via Cinecom Walker: “Tarble. Vegeta’s younger brother. Previously King Vegeta judged him to be a noncombatant-type Saiyan and sent him off to another planet in a capsule…?!” Nice to know the little guy’s still canon after all these years. pic.twitter.com/h3ZQI9pItf — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 25, 2018

As you can see above, the update family tree makes sure to reference Vegeta’s younger brother Tarble. The little-known character may not be a staple in Dragon Ball, but he has a history with the franchise. Now, this chart has revealed new information about Tarble, and it explains why fans never saw the younger royal over the years.

According to the family tree, Tarble wasn’t paid much attention because of his low power levels. “Previously, King Vegeta judged him to be a noncombatant type Saiyan and sent him off to another planet in a capsule,” the chart explains.

Thanks to this new chart, fans have learned Tarble is still considered canon to the series, and he’s been hiding out on an outer planet for years now. The Saiyan hasn’t been seen in the main Dragon Ball anime at all, but Tarble did appear in the special Yo! Son Goku and His Friends Return! several years back. Most recently, the fighter was vaguely alluded to in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods when Goku was trying to find enough Saiyans to perform his Super Saiyan God ritual. Now, fans have learned Tarble is a definite piece of the canon, and they’re crossing their fingers the younger prince will run into Vegeta some day soon.

