Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Season 2 With New Spring Promo

With Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 releasing later this year and the Mission Recon movie arriving in theaters in just a few weeks, fans of the series have been treated to a gorgeous new promo. Naoya Matsumoto’s manga, which follows Kafka Hibino’s journey to join the Kaiju Defense Force while having to hide his own powers, depicts a world where giant kaiju attacks have become commonplace. The newest promo is part of an ongoing series of original sketches that lean into that theme.

When Kafka, Reno, Kikoru, and the rest of the Third Kaiju Defense Force aren’t saving the world, Kaiju No. 8 does a good job of depicting their downtime. A new OVA, titled “Hoshina’s Day Off,” which releases alongside Mission Recon, even depicts that casualness. But the newest promo provided by Kaiju No. 8’s official X account depicts the Kaiju killers in the most relaxed state fans have ever seen them.

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8’s New Poster Has a Spring Twist

The latest promo for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 comes as part of the ongoing Kaiju Hyakkei (which translates to “100 Views of Monsters”) series. Past versions have depicted the members of the Kaiju Defence Force relaxing across Japan, including a New Year’s visual at a shrine. The latest artwork embraces the changing of the seasons, as three of the female members enjoy the cherry blossoms in the park.

Per Kaiju No. 8‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mina, Kikoru, and Konomi are depicted sitting in a park on a warm spring day. As they share a blanket and have a picnic, cherry blossoms fall from the trees around them. Accompanying the post, the caption wrote, “April is cherry blossom viewing visual. The girls’ get-together looks fun.”

New entries in the Kaiju Hyakkei series will be released on the 8th of each month. Check out April’s release below…

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Releases This Summer

The Summer 2025 season is potentially the most stacked the season has been in years. Dandadan Season 2, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4, Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2, Gachiakuta, Grand Blue Season 2, The Summer Hikaru Died, and My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 are just some of what the season has to offer. Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 will bring kaiju-sized action this summer when Production I.G. releases the hotly anticipated second season.

Season 2 is currently slated to premiere in July, although an exact release date hasn’t been revealed. Several trailers for Season 2 have been released, including the latest, which highlighted the show’s new strongest character, Gen Narumi, the Captain of the First Kaiju Defense Force.

