This Strangely Sweet ‘Dragon Ball’ Tattoo Is Going Viral

Some might think they’ve seen every Dragon Ball tattoo if they have seen one, but that isn’t the case. As the series’ fans get older, new ideas are being brought into the fandom, and a recent tattoo proved not all Super Saiyan ink is the same.

Over on Reddit, a user known as ryhardarchitect posted their fresh Dragon Ball ink. However, as fans were quick to comment, no one quite expected the ink which this fan ended up with.

As you can see below, this anime fan went big with a tasty Goku tattoo. The hero is seen powered into his Super Saiyan Blue form, but that’s not all. The Saiyan’s iconic hairdo is defying gravity as usual, but it is thanks to some ice cream. Goku has been turned into an actual snack here, and fans were quick to balk at the piece. It is as clever as it is colorful, and the fan was quick to share their logic behind the tattoo.

“Just wanted something unique and different than the typical dbz tattoos. It also reminds me of the Buu saga when he turns people into candy and sweets,” tryhardarchitect wrote. “I put all my dumb random tattoos on my legs so they aren’t that visible most of the time, I just wanted it for me.”

While some fans were quick to laugh off the tattoo, others admit the creative piece is one of the most interesting they’ve seen in the Dragon Ball fandom as of late. As it turns out, an artist on Instagram known as Furyo Brian had part in inspiring the sweet look, so you can check out their original artwork which sparked tryhardarchitect to get their own ink.

