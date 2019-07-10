Dragon Ball Artist Honors Roshi, Other Anime Elders In New Sketch

Senior citizens can sometimes get a bum rap in anime. Though Master Roshi was given a much bigger role in Dragon Ball Super by being one of the entrants in the final arc, the Tournament of Power, he still isn’t able to compare against the power levels of Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren. One artist for Dragon Ball decided to create a “who’s who” of badass elderly characters from different anime, showing off these immensely powerful senior citizens in one dynamic assembly.

Twitter User DragonGarrowLee, and Dragon Ball artist, posted their artwork showing off older characters from Dragon Ball, One Piece, One-Punch Man, Spirited Away, Bleach, and many more:

While there have certainly been a number of senior citizens that have appeared in anime series as supporting characters, there haven’t been too many that revolve around these older folks. One that we can think of off the top of our heads is the series Inuyashiki which is both life affirming and soul crushing at the same time. That series follows an older gentleman as he grapples with newfound powers given to him by aliens through a new robotic body.

Though some of these characters such as the senior Joseph Joestar and Bang may be around the ages of 70-80, others have been alive for hundreds if not thousands of years. Master Roshi for example is immortal, gaining everlasting life from his pet phoenix that he inadvertently killed with “tainted birdseed”. While Roshi hasn’t been able to keep up with the Saiyans and Namekians of the Dragon Ball series in terms of power levels despite his immortality, he still manages to fight alongside them with necessary.

The artist does a great job of incorporating not just well known elderly characters, but also some lesser known senior citizens to boot with characters from such anime as Hajime No Ippo managing to make an appearance in the lineup.

