Dragon Ball Artists Gifted End-of-Year Award for Super Theme Song

The final arc of Dragon Ball Super didn’t just give us new transformations such as Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, but it also gave us a rocking new theme song for the series in the form of Takafumi Iwasaki and Kiyoshi Hikawa’s opener: “Limit Break X Survivor”. It turns out that the Japan Record Awards took notice of the energetic opening by recognizing the lyricist and singer during their 61st annual ceremony, even giving Hikawa the opportunity to perform the theme song live to a theater filled with fans!

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the news that both Iwasaki and Hikawa had received the “Composition Award” for the recent Dragon Ball theme song, with Kiyoshi letting loose via an impressive, and spectacular, rendition of “Limit Break X Survivor”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takafumi Iwasaki (Lyricist) and Kiyoshi Hikawa (Singer) got awarded for Dragon Ball Super’s Opening, Limit Break X Survivor at 61st Japan Record Awards. #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/uGeDFyB3rl — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 31, 2019

The Tournament of Power was one of the most popular arcs in the Dragon Ball Super series, following Goku, Vegeta, and several other Z Fighters as they fought in a 45 minute tournament against several other universes for their own survival. Along the way, the Z Fighters received several power boosts as they struggled against enemies like Kefla, Ribrianne, and the most powerful of the bunch, Jiren. Though the anime finished its initial run with this tournament, the series continues in the manga with a new threat in the form of the ancient sorcerer Moro.

While there has been no news about Dragon Ball Super returning to anime, via a television series or feature length film in a similar vein as the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans are chomping at the bit in anticipation of the return of Goku and his pals. While many believed that an announcement would be made at the recent Jump Festa event, it seems we’ll have to wait longer for any news about our favorite Saiyans!

What was your favorite Dragon Ball theme song during the franchise’s history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.