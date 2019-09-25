Dragon Ball Artwork Imagines New Take on Super Saiyan 4 Gogetto

Dragon Ball fans all have a favorite transformation, and it should come as little surprise to hear how big Super Saiyans are. Sure, Freeza may have teased his final form out forever, but there’s very few things more satisfying than seeing Goku power up. Of course, fans have to decide which Super Saiyan form is their go-to, and it’s a sad truth that Super Saiyan 4 tends to come in last place. But thanks to one artist, that might be changing for some fans soon enough.

Taking to social media, an artist known as Cosmo Cat decided to share their look at the transformation. Not long ago, Gogeta made a return to the franchise with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it reminded everyone of how over-powered the character is. That power can only be elevated when Gogeta meets up with Vegito to fuse into Gogetto, and Cosmo Cat imagined a new take on the much-wanted character.

And as you can see, there is no red seen anywhere in this look.

Gogetto looks pretty darn intimidating in this look. Gogetto is rocking some big, spiky hair with some dark hair. He is rocking the usual outfit for Super Saiyan 4, and its colors are a bit altered between orange and blue. Rather than using red, this take on the form leans into blue hues way more than any other, and fans admit they’re a fan of the change.

Sadly, this take on Gogetto has yet to hit the series, and the fusion itself has never been used in the real canon. In the past, artists created Gogetto as the ultimate fusion of Vegito and Gogeta, so you can imagine how powerful this character would be. If you put Super Saiyan 4 on top of that, it seems like Gogetto is downright unbeatable, and this artwork definitely makes the fighter look as if he can’t be touched.

