Bleach Returns With Special Look Ahead of Final Season Premiere

Bleach has some major plans to return for the final season of the anime later this year, but fans have gotten a special surprise from the franchise while we wait for the big premiere. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be launching its fourth and final wave of episodes later this Summer, and the anime will then be capping off over two decades of fans waiting to see the anime come to an end. But while it’s been such a long wait, it’s also been the perfect time to celebrate how far Bleach has come over the decades.

Bleach “The Stories” has been a special side project for the anime franchise where fans have gotten to see the older episodes released with special inteviews from members of the cast looking back on their time with the anime. Serving as a big countdown to the anime’s grand finale coming later this Summer, the next major update for this event will feature the Soul Society Arc. To celebrate, Bleach “The Stories” has dropped a new Ichigo Kurosaki poster that you can check out below.

When Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Final Season Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

As for the main franchise itself, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time, but Viz Media has licensed the final season for its official English language release outside of Japan. There’s a presumption that it will also feature an English dub release much like the previous offerings, but that has yet to be confirmed either. For now, you can catch up with it all on Hulu in the United States or Disney+ internationally in the meantime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will also feature a returning staff and cast from the previous cours, so fans can hope to see the same amount of explosive action that we got before. It’s all going to get even bigger from here on out as this final wave of episodes will be adapting the final few chapters of Tite Kubo’s original manga series. Final forms, final power ups, and more will be revealed in the anime for the first time and fans have been waiting a long time to see it all happen.

How Will Bleach End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

There is certainly enough material in the manga for these final episodes, but there are questions about how the anime is going to adapt certain elements. One of the benefits of producing this final season of Bleach long after the manga’s ending is that Kubo has been able to look back on what worked, and what didn’t. The creator has already introduced all sorts of new elements to the anime’s version of the final arc thus far, and we’re likely going to get even more of that with the final season too.

That makes Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s grand finale all the more intriguing. There was a bit of it that was fairly divisive among fans at the time, and the anime could be the way to tweak that to make it land better. With Kubo also returning to the series decades later and even starting a new arc, there’s no real way to predict how the anime is going to end things at this point.

