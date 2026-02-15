Classic Shonen Jump Series Returning for New Reboot After 40 Years (2026 Streaming Home Confirmed)

One classic Shonen Jump franchise is coming back for a new anime reboot to celebrate its 40th anniversary later this year, and has confirmed its streaming home with a major update ahead of its premiere. 2026 has already gotten off to a great start for anime as there are already a lot of great shows that fans want to check out each week. But there are still some major franchises coming to our screens in the coming months, and that includes one Shonen Jump series that is coming back for a brand new anime decades later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken is a brand new TV anime series adapting Buronson and Tetsuo Hara’s now classic Shonen Jump manga from the very beginning. Releasing as part of the celebration for the anime’s 40th anniversary, it’s now been confirmed that fans will be able to exclusively stream it worldwide with Prime Video when it makes it debut. According to a recent press release, this is one of the major franchises the streaming service has locked down for the year.

New Fist of the North Star Anime Comes to Prime Video in 2026

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

Fist of the North Star: Hokuto no Ken will be streaming exclusively with Prime Video worldwide when it makes its debut later this year, but has yet to confirm a proper release date as of the time of this writing. Bringing back the classic series to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the manga’s original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it’s going to look a lot different than what fans might have hoped to see with a revival like this as it’s going to steer fully into CG animation for its production this time around.

Fist of the North Star: Hokuto no Ken will be directed by Hiroshi Maeda for TMS Entertainment. Kazuhiko Inukai will be writing the scripts, Naoki Hisatsune will be handling the character designs, Koji will be handling animation direction, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music. It’s been touted to be a much more faithful adaptation of the original manga compared to the previous anime run from decades prior, so that’s another reason to be excited for this new era of the long running franchise.

What’s New for Fist of the North Star Reboot?

Warner Bros. Japan

Fist of the North Star: Hokuto no Ken will also feature a new voice cast behind it all too with the likes of Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kenshiro, Daiki Yamashita as Bat, M.A.O as Rin, Wataru Takagi as Jagi, Tsuguo Mogami as Toki, Taiten Kusunoki as Raoh. Koji Yusa as Shin, and Saori Hayama as Yuria all confirmed thus far. It won’t be changing the story from the original either as it still follows a lone fighter named Kenishiro as he travels through a post-apocalyptic world and has to kill all sorts of foes along the way.

The CG animated look for the series might need some time to get used to for those fans who had been more acquainted with Fist of the North Star in the past, but it’s also not the same for CG animated productions that it used to be. Technologies have improved a great deal over the last decade especially, so there’s a hope that this new reboot will be able to use that to its best ability.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!