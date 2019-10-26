This Dragon Ball Artwork Reimagines Your Favorite Heroes In Famous Artstyles

Dragon Ball has been under the watchful eye of Akira Toriyama since the franchise’s inception in the 1980’s. Throughout the history of the series, even with different artists bringing the work to life, the characters have appeared closely to what the original designs of Toriyama had dreamed up. One fan however decided to re-imagine some of the characters from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super in the style of the wildly popular anime franchises that are Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto!

Reddit User LeoArtSign shared this interpretation of Goku, Vegeta, and Zamasu, being re-imagined within the art styles of Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach respectively, showing just how different each of these warriors would look had they been drawn by someone other than Akira Toriyama:

Dragon Ball Super has recently been given an amazing animation makeover with stellar artwork through the recently released film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film, which brought back the Legendary Super Saiyan, used a new art style for the franchise, creating some of the best fight scenes that the Dragon Ball series has ever seen.

While the Dragon Ball Super anime may have ended for a hiatus following the Tournament of Power, we’re crossing our fingers that an announcement will be made sooner rather than later about the series’ return. With the manga currently following one of the best story arcs of Super’s history, having the Z Fighters face off against the ancient sorcerer Moro, fans are waiting with bated breath for this arcs arrival into the world of animation.

Recently, all these franchises did cross over with one another in the video game release of Jump Force, a game that saw various characters from numerous anime series uniting to take down an all powerful foe. While the game wasn’t received to wide acclaim, it has to be respected for bringing all these various anime characters together.

What do you think of these re-imagined designs for Goku, Vegeta and Zamasu? What other anime franchises would you like to see the characters of Dragon Ball re-imagined into? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

