Dragon Ball Illustration Turns Scooby-Doo’s Velma Into an Android

Dragon Ball fans have no shortage of imagination when it comes to mashing the series up with other popular and/or iconic properties out there in the world. Usually it’s something obvious like what Dragon Ball + Marvel or Dragon Ball + [OTHER ANIME], but today brings a piece of artwork that takes a much more unorthodox mashup approach. One of Dragon Ball Z‘s biggest and most iconic arcs was no doubt The Android Saga, which introduced Dr. Gero and his killer Androids, which culminated in Cell’s reign of terror. One fan seems to think that those DBZ evil androids needed a new member – like Scooby-Doo’s Velma!

android velma commish inspired the shaggy and scooby i did a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/pYXcwWcXYp — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) January 27, 2020

Fan artist Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) does all kinds of anime adaptations and/or mashups, and he really got the party started with a sketch of Scooby and Shaggy, after they’d been given a godly Dragon Ball Super makeover. Since both the Dragon Ball Z androids and Velma are both major icons of their respective franchises, it’s no surprise that the mashup concept is being so well-received by the fandoms of both.

Ironically enough, the Dragon Ball androids and Velma are both making something of a comeback right now. Androids 17 and 18 have become fan-favorites in Dragon Ball Super, and the manga’s latest arc just teased how pivotal that brother-sister duo are going to be in the fight against new series villain, Moro. Meanwhile, the Scooby-Doo franchise has a new prequel film called SCOOB!, which is set to hit theaters this summer. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin). You can catch the synopsis for SCOOB!, below:

“Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”



