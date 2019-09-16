Brazilian Soccer Players Celebrate Play with Fusion Dance

Gabigol e Arrascaeta fizeram a “fuuuuuusão” de Dragon Ball Z, mas acho que o Bruno Henrique não entendeu a brincadeira… 😅 pic.twitter.com/9IbYsN8e6d — Ricardo Spinelli (@ricardospinelli) September 14, 2019

There is no doubt about the sports world’s love of anime. Over the last few years, more and more pro athletes have publicized their interest in anime, and Dragon Ball continues to reign as a top title with players. Now, a fan-favorite soccer team in Brazil is paying homage to Son Goku, and it did so with help from two fusion-friendly players.

Recently, soccer fanatics watched as Flamengo hit up the soccer pitch, and the Brazilian team found itself on a high. After a score was made by the team, fans watched as players Gabriel and DeArrascaeta celebrated hard with a special dance.

Well, a fusion dance. Piccolo might have some critiques about their form, but as you can see below, the players committed to the iconic Dragon Ball Z dance.

Moving to the side of the field, the two players leaned in to connect their fingers in a fusion dance. A third player mimicked them in good spirit on their other side, and fans b believe the fusion must have worked. Flamengo came out of the game as winners and are still dominating the Brazilian National League.

For fans, they are excited to see Dragon Ball pop up on the field once more, and the Brazilian love is very welcome. After all, South America reigns when it comes to Goku’s popularity. During the height of Dragon Ball Super, fans learned how popular the series was by country, and most of the top ten list was dominated by South American nations. Bolivia headed up the list while Peru, Ecuador, and Honduras followed shortly after. Now, it seems like Brazil is ready to ask for a recount, and these pro athletes surely pulled a few more fans onto Goku’s team after seeing their impromptu celebration.

