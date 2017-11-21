‘Dragon Ball’: Hiromi Tsuru’s Final Scene As Bulma Is Truly Fitting

It has been several days since news broke of Hiromi Tsuru’s passing, but the anime fandom is still reeling. The voice actress passed away late last week from natural causes, and Dragon Ball fans have rallied to honor Tsuru and her iconic work as Bulma. Now, fans are looking to the star’s final scene as the heroine, and the moment is a truly fitting one in light of Tsuru’s death.

As you can see above, Tsuru’s last scene as Bulma took place shortly before the Tournament of Power got into swing. The scene sees Bulma bidding farewell to her husband Vegeta and the rest of Universe 7’s team as they head to the tournament’s arena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone, good luck!” Bulma is heard saying, and Vegeta gives his wife one last look before going to fend for his universe.

From behind, Yamcha can be seen approaching Bulma with a worried expression. “The Earth’s – no, the universe’s fate is in their hands?”

Bulma nods before adding a final comment. “We’re counting on you, everyone,” she says before looking up to the sky where her friends had just disappeared.

The scene is a poignant reminder of Bulma’s rallying attitude and willingness to cheer others on. Over the years, the Dragon Ball heroine has become a pillar for fans, and Dragon Ball Super made Bulma into a very present character. The ‘Future Trunks’ saga had a large role for Bulma to play, and the heroine just had her second child with Vegeta in the anime as well.

For now, there is no word on how Dragon Ball Super will proceed with Bulma moving forward. Tsuru is the only actress to voice the heroine in Japan, so Toei Animation will need to recast for Bulma before the character reappears in the anime. The company has yet to update fans on how it will move forward in light of the tragedy, and ComicBook will continue to keep fans informed of how the series plans to proceed when Toei makes its next statement.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.