‘Dragon Ball’ Art Imagines Super Saiyan 3 Captain Marvel

Dragon Ball has become a franchise that transcends the decades. Since its creation in the 1990s, the shonen title has made millions of fans, and it seems one of them sees a connection between Son Goku and… Carol Danvers?

Yes, that’s right. Captain Marvel is getting the Super Saiyan treatment, and there is nothing you can do to stop the anime makeover.

Over on Reddit, an artist by the name of /Bananas The Gorilla shared their take on Super Saiyan 3 Carol. The artist wanted to imagine how Captain Marvel might look in her third solo film, so there was only one thing they could do.

As you can see above, the fan imagined Carol with some seriously golden locks. The hairdo she’s rocking is not a mohawk or cropped look like fans might expect; No, Captain Marvel has the long mane associated with Super Saiyan 3, and she’s even got eyebrows to prove it. So, take that Goku!

For those confused about the crossover, Captain Marvel has been tied to Dragon Ball ever since its first trailer went live. The epic reel saw Carol Danvers explore her extraterrestrial powers, and one facet of that is her binary state. In the comic books, Captain Marvel can harness the power of a binary star, and the live-action transformation in looks remarkably like the Super Saiyan shift Goku goes through. So, if Marvel Studios asked real nicely, Akira Toriyama might teach its execs the secret to going Super Saiyan God before long.

So, do you think Captain Marvel suits the Super Saiyan hairdo? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

