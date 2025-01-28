Dragon Ball Sees Cell Dissing Himself in Wild New Cutscene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super worked its magic to bring back one of the shonen franchise’s biggest villains in Frieza, even going so far as to give the alien despot not one, but two new transformations. When it was revealed that Cell would be brought back from the great beyond, many were anxious to see how the biological nightmare would return. Unfortunately, there were many anime fans who weren’t thrilled with the design of “Cell Max,” the latest and ultimate creation of the Red Ribbon Army. In a surprising turn of events, it appears that the original Cell isn’t too thrilled to see what he becomes in the future thanks to a hilarious scene from Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero.

Cell Max isn’t quite the Cell that we came to know in the major Dragon Ball Z storyline. Rather than this villain being created by Dr. Gero, the antagonist was created by his grandson, Dr. Hedo. While this mad scientist is quite different from his granddad in terms of sporting a superhero costume and having a flair for the dramatic, Hedo appears to be a far more intelligent scientist despite his young age. Luckily for the Z-Fighters, Hedo switches sides when the latest movie ends and he might just create a Cell Max in the future that is on the side of the angels.

Cell Vs. Cell: Cell War

One of the benefits of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is that its roster is one that isn’t affected by continuity, canon, or timelines. Heroes and villains throughout Dragon Ball are able to confront one another and thanks to the recent DLC release, First Form Cell is able to confront his future. In a hilarious new video, the original Cell has an “existential crisis” when seeing the monstrosity that awaits him and finds it hard to believe that this is the perfection that he has been seeking.

For those who might not know, deceased Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama, has gone on record in the past that Cell’s second form was always his favorite. This explains why Cell Max looks so close to this transformation, as Toriyama had a heavy hand in creating the plot of the film. Alongside Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had quite a few surprises for fans even with Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines.

My favourite interaction quote that Cell Max has is when Imperfect Cell has an extensional crisis trying to understand what the fuck he's been living for pic.twitter.com/cKa2AyTLUJ — Zankye Gaming (@zankye_gaming) January 21, 2025

Will Cell Return?

Many Dragon Ball fans have wondered if we’ll see Cell make another comeback, especially following his recent defeat at the hands of Gohan Beast. The franchise has confirmed that Dragon Ball Super will return with a new one shot next month though the official return of the manga remains a different story. Cell receiving a comeback is anyone’s guess, though it’s a safe bet that when the manga does return, Frieza will be a big part of it thanks to his ultimate transformation, Black Frieza.

Currently, Cell’s chances of making an appearance in Dragon Ball Daima are slim to nil as the series is only a handful of episodes away from reaching its finale. With Dr. Anisu’s new servants, Majin Kuu and Majin Duu, looking to be the biggest threats to the Z-Fighters, Goku and friends still have some big challenges to take on.

