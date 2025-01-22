Dragon Ball Comes Full Circle With Cell’s Hilarious Reaction to Gohan Beast’s Power

Cell was Gohan’s biggest foe in Dragon Ball Z, and now the franchise has come full circle as Cell shared his reaction to seeing Gohan’s new Gohan Beast form for the first time in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero brought Gohan back up to Goku and Vegeta’s level in a new fight against a new version of Cell. The feature film had pushed Gohan to a point where he had never been before, and brought out a new transformation that was entirely unique to him. Seemingly having the same godly power as Goku and Vegeta’s newest forms, Gohan Beast was a beast unto itself.

It was a big full circle moment for Gohan as like when he had initially defeated Cell during the Cell Saga in Dragon Ball Z, Gohan used his rage to bring about a powerful new transformation that completely overwhelmed Cell. But Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has helped bring that even further as it reveals how Perfect Cell would react to seeing Gohan Beast in action. And Gohan’s response is just icing on the cake. Check it out below as spotted by @varebarra on X.

What Cell Thinks of Gohan Beast

As Cell sees Gohan Beast for the first time, he says “W-what is this otherworldly strength?! Were Saiyans always capable of such unbelievable power?” Then Gohan Beast appropriately rubs salt in the wound with the highly aggressive response of “Wow. I’d never imagined I’d get the pleasure of wiping the floor with you again.” It’s a good reflection of the kind of rage based mentality that Gohan is in when using this powerful new form, and it’s clear that Cell isn’t ready for this match up. Gohan was already much stronger than Cell when he was at Super Saiyan 2, and the gap now is much wider.

Thanks to the Dragon Ball Super manga having additional materials to serve as an epilogue to the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans have gotten to get more details about Gohan Beast itself. Gohan explained that the form is him bringing his rage to right before he loses control. In his unleashing of his power, Goku and Vegeta recognize the form to be on par with Goku’s Ultra Instinct and even Broly’s Berserk power when they all sparred for a bit at peak level.

Is Dragon Ball Super Coming Back?

It has yet to be revealed if Dragon Ball Super‘s anime is ever going to be making a proper comeback, but those behind the scenes have teased that a new Dragon Ball Super movie could be in the works. But there is still something new on the way for Dragon Ball Super fans in the immediate future, however, as the manga is planning to come back from its own hiatus soon. The manga had gone on hiatus since the passing of original creator Akira Toriyama last year, but is coming back next month with a new entry.

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is set to return next month with a new one-shot story on February 20th in Japan. This will be a brand new story not seen before, and is teased to be focused on Trunks and Goten as they are once again going about on their super hero adventures as seen through the manga. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc included more scenes of Trunks and Goten as heroes not seen in the original movie, and this new story could be an expansion of this idea with a new adventure.