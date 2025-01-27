Dragon Ball Reveals One Villain Is Far Less Evil Than Fans Thought

As Dragon Ball Daima reveals more about the Demon Realm with each episode of the new anime series, the newest flashback actually reveals that the Demon King Dabura was as far from outright evil as he originally seemed. Dragon Ball Daima kicked off the new anime series by sending Goku and the others on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm. While this realm had been previously teased as existing in the Dragon Ball franchise before, Dragon Ball Daima is the first real time that the anime has spent highlighting this place and the characters, worlds, and cultures within it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima has reached a climax as Goku and the others have finally made it to the First Demon World, and fans are still being treated to some important reveals about the Demon Realm as a whole. It was previously teased that the Supreme Demon King Gomah wanted to get a hold of the Evil Third Eye as it had been lost some time in the past, and the newest episode of the series revealed that Dabura had actually made it disappear in order to overthrow the previous Supreme Demon King, his father Abura. Adding to what we’ve seen from Dabura in this realm, and he might not be so bad after all.

Toei Animation

Dabura Hides the Evil Third Eye

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 15 continues Goku and the others’ earlier struggle in the First Demon World, Gomah discovers that Hybis has been absentmindedly wearing the Evil Third Eye this entire time as a belt buckle. It’s here that the narration fills in some crucial elements in the past, to explain how Hybis came to own the Eye in the first place. It’s first explained that the Evil Third Eye was something passed down through the previous Supreme Demon Kings to represent their power and authority. Possessing a terrible power, a Demon King wearing the eye on their forehead would give them “otherworldly” power.

It’s teased to be a tool that the Supreme Demon Kings of the past used when “necessary” but things changed when Dabura’s father Abura became the Supreme Demon King. Through a flashback it’s revealed that when Abura was away from the throne, Dabura had secretly assigned another demon to sneak in and steal it. Wanting to then hide it within the Third Demon World, Dabura loses contact with the demon that stole it and loses the eye (presumably) forever. But it’s not the eye that he wanted, but the throne instead.

Toei Animation

Dabura Isn’t So Bad After All

What’s important about this reveal, however, is the fact that Dabura simply wanted to get rid of the eye to overtake his father’s place on the throne. It’s not revealed whether or not he had to undertake a violent act to take over, but it’s importantly highlighted that he didn’t want the power of the eye itself. The original plan was to steal and then hide the eye just to keep it out of his father’s clutches, and it really paints a much different picture of Dabura in the Demon Realm.

Previous Dragon Ball Daima episodes have seen statues erected to honor Dabura, and it’s been teased that things have gotten much worse since Gomah took over. So it stands to reason that Dabura wasn’t a bad ruler to his people overall. He was a villain with a dark heart that was able to be influenced by Babadi’s power as seen in Dragon Ball Z, but if there’s one thing we have learned with Dragon Ball Daima, just because they’re a demon doesn’t mean they’re inherently “evil.” That’s the case with Dabura too.