Dragon Ball Introduces Secret Buff to Gohan’s Super Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball has introduced a secret buff to Gohan’s Super Saiyan transformation, and it makes a ton of sense considering what has been revealed about the Super Saiyan form thus far. Dragon Ball is now in the midst of celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s manga first making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have gotten to enjoy some big Dragon Ball projects as a result. One of these big projects was Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which has offered some fun new ways to look at each of Dragon Ball’s characters in action long after their initial debut.

One of the best aspects of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the fact that the team was allowed to explore and expand on aspects of the characters that might not have been highlighted before. As one of the features sees Bulma, Chi-Chi and Videl discussing each of the characters in the game, these little moments also have some big reveals in of themselves. As spotted by @SLOplays on X, it turns out that Gohan’s eyesight indeed improves when he uses Super Saiyan and thus confirms a long held belief that fans had.

It's so cool that Super Saiyan enhances eyesight & vision pic.twitter.com/iFebGs7Bm8 — SLO (@SLOplays) January 21, 2025

Super Saiyan Gives Gohan a Surprise Buff

Through the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and Gohan’s time in action during Dragon Ball Super, fans have seen Gohan toss aside his glasses when using the Super Saiyan form. It was implied that Gohan took these glasses off because his vision had improved in the moment, but thankfully it now has an explanation as Videl confirms that Gohan’s eyesight improves when using the form. Noting that Gohan says,”…his vision gets so much better that the glasses make it harder to see straight.” So it’s not just an action Gohan takes to look cool in the moment.

Super Saiyan amplifying Gohan’s vision makes a lot of sense when considering how it’s been used in the past. It previously seemed like the form was tapping into the full rage that each Saiyan has, and even seemed to be the case with Gohan’s particular use of the power. Meaning that it was almost as if Gohan’s use of the form turned him into such a rage filled fighter that maybe he was just highly focused and even “forced” himself to see clearly. But it’s really a transformation that amplifies all physical attributes, even down to minutiae like better sight and hearing.

What Does This Mean for Super Saiyan?

Super Saiyan enhancing all physical aspects of a Saiyan’s body makes a lot of sense considering how we have seen the form used in the past, but it’s never really been brought up when Goku or Vegeta uses it. Because they don’t have the same vision impairments as older Gohan (which likely comes from the fact that Gohan spends so much of his life reading and likely straining his eyes), Goku and Vegeta won’t have as dramatic of a change when using the standard Super Saiyan form.

Thus the base Super Saiyan transformation is a much bigger jump for Gohan than his father and the others. Goku and Vegeta quickly surpassed Super Saiyan’s power and moved on, but this could also explain why Gohan stayed with the first form and didn’t push it for so long. It already gives him a big benefit when in use, and he probably didn’t feel a need to get stronger for a long time because the first Super Saiyan form was so useful for him already. He just wasn’t interested.