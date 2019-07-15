Yes, Dragon Ball Cheetos Are A Real Thing

Dragon Ball has become one of anime’s most famous titles of all time. Akira Toriyama didn’t know how well Son Goku was going to be received when he created the Saiyan decades ago, but the hero has gone on to endorse hundreds of products. And yes, it turns out Cheetos is one of those brands.

No, really. You can get Dragon Ball-themed Cheetos, but you need to look in the right place to locate the Saiyan snacks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a user known as Enrique_Orange shared a photo of the anime treats. As you can see below, the netizen showed off two different bags of Cheetos snacks with each highlighting a different Super Saiyan.

The blue bag of Cheetos features various Dragon Balls as well as Capsule Corps spacecrafts. To the left, a black-and-white image of Goku can be found from the Dragon Ball Super anime. With his gi torn in half, the beefy hero is poised to let off a large Kamehameha, and he is not alone.

After all, the red bag to the right features Vegeta. The black-and-white sketch sees the Saiyan in his usual armor, and the rest of the bag features similar Dragon Ball artifacts.

For those curious about the branding deal, these bags of Cheetos feature Goku and Vegeta for a special reason. The bags printed all these designs without color so fans could color them in themselves. So if you ever wanted to turn your snacking into a DIY craft gig, then these treats were made for you.

If you are wanting to grab a bag of these snacks, then you will need to work a bit to get them. These anime-themed packages seem to be available only in Mexico as this netizen found them in a Chedraui there. But if you are real lucky, then maybe Goku will be able to Instant Transmission some of these treats to you before they’re gone!

So, would you be willing to try out these tasty Dragon Ball Cheetos? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.