3 Times Vegeta Definitively Proved He Was Better Than Goku in Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima turned out to be one of the most peculiar installments in the franchise, and in the process, it delivered several moments for Vegeta that highlighted how he outshone his rival in certain aspects. Fans have always loved pitting Goku and Vegeta against each other in every possible scenario, and the debate over who is stronger inevitably comes up. More often than not, Goku gets the edge in this argument due to several factors.

Even by Daima’s end, it is easy to deduce that Goku is stronger than Vegeta, especially thanks to the former’s new transformation. However, Daima gave Vegeta standout moments that underscore how he surpasses Goku in many different ways, even if raw strength is not one of them. These three moments highlight that Vegeta is more human, capable of thinking outside the box, and a true genius.

3) Vegeta Is Significantly Wiser Than Goku

There is no doubt that while Goku is a battle genius, he is otherwise a simpleton, whereas Vegeta is significantly wiser, and Daima offers a moment that proves it. In Episode 12, after defeating Tamagami 2, Vegeta must answer a question to acquire the Dragon Ball. Tamagami 2 presents him with a riddle, asking how many biscuits Ichiro the Snake ate.

After thinking it over for a while, and even going Super Saiyan out of frustration, Vegeta calmly and confidently answers that Ichiro didn’t eat any biscuits because he is a snake. Tamagami 2 complements Vegeta’s ability to think outside the box. In this moment, Vegeta doesn’t just prove himself wiser than Goku, but also smarter than the other characters present as well.

2) Daima Proves Vegeta is More Human Than Goku

Perhaps the best character development shown for Vegeta in Daima is how he comes across as more human than Goku, which is ironic considering Goku was raised by humans while Vegeta was not. The first moment that highlights this idea comes in Episode 10, when Hybis teases Vegeta about his fondness for women with big bosoms, and Vegeta proves the tease accurate by becoming visibly embarrassed.

Another standout, and arguably Vegeta’s most hilarious, moment in Daima appears in Episode 19, when he backs down from a fight after Bulma threatens to never bathe with him if he doesn’t listen to her. While Goku doesn’t even comprehend the situation, Vegeta immediately retreats. This moment highlights how Vegeta, despite always presenting a hardened warrior’s exterior, is deeply human at his core.

1) Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 Achievement Proves His Genius

By far, Vegeta’s most highlighted moment in Daima is surprising everyone with his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. However, the way he achieves this form, purely through training, also proves that he is a Saiyan genius, arguably even more so than Goku. In Dragon Ball Z, Goku emphasizes that Super Saiyan 3 is a special form, one that took him years of training to master, with the added advantage of having a spiritual body at the time.

This idea is further reinforced by the fact that Gotenks, a unique fusion, was also able to achieve this transformation. Meanwhile, Vegeta managed to reach Super Saiyan 3 solely through training, and in less time than Goku, showcasing the possibility that his Saiyan heritage may be superior. However, it is also important to note that Vegeta often attains these transformations only after seeing others achieve them first. Perhaps it is the feeling of being left behind that pushes him to unlock his inner genius, ultimately proving that Vegeta is the greater Saiyan prodigy than Goku

