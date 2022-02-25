Dragon Ball Gives Trunks New Reunion With Tapion

The former Dragon Ball Z hero Tapion has been brought back to the anime for a surprising new reunion with Trunks! Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ promotional anime series has finally returned for new episodes after wrapping its second season last year. Continuing from the events of the New Space-Time War of the Big Bang Mission saga, the promotional anime series has kicked off its adaptation of the Ultra God Mission now taking place in the original arcade games in Japan, this newest arc has pulled together many heroes and villains from across different points of the franchise over the years.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has officially kicked off the Ultra God Mission in the promotional anime series, and its first major challenge for Goku and the others is that they have now been recruited for a tournament that has brought in many heroes and foes from different times and spaces across the franchise. This includes the Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon film hero Tapion, who is brought back to the anime for a new clash with Trunks…but not the same Trunks that he recognizes.

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1496488033230942211?s=20&t=yeCLUkkpnXCsp9BULlJ6Cw

The first episode of Ultra God Mission introduces a brand new Supreme Kai of Time as she has kicked off a tournament that sees all kinds of foes clashing with one another. This includes returning faces from the Dragon Ball Z movies like the aforementioned Tapion, but also includes the returning faces from the Xenoverse universe like their versions of Goku and Trunks. It’s this Trunks that ends up coming face to face with Tapion, and while Tapion has a connection to Trunks from their fight together against Hirudegarn (who also has been brought back for this tournament), he shares nothing with this Trunks.

This Trunks comes from the Xeno universe and comes equipped with the Super Saiyan God form. So while Tapion is initially taken aback by seeing a familiar face from his past, Trunks: Xeno is all the ready to take him out. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how this twist on their “reunion” shakes out. What do you think? Curious to see more of this new fight between Tapion and Trunks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!