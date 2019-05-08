Dragon Ball Creator Addresses the Future of Broly Characters Lemo and Cheelai

Dragon Ball Super: Broly took the world by storm, driving Dragon Ball fans to theaters, and subsequently, to retailers to purchase the movie on Blu-Ray and/or DVD. Besides simply giving Broly a new origin and personality for a new generation, the film also introduced us to the characters of Lemo and Cheelai. Defectors from the Frieza Force, the pair managed to bring about a good side of Broly that few had seen but will they have a future with the Dragon Ball Super series outside of the film? The creator of Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama has some thoughts on this subject.

Twitter User Cipher shared a recent summary of an interview with Akira Toriyama in response to the Broly comic released following the film. Specifically, Toriyama had the following to say about the futures of Cheelai and Lemo:

Cheelai and Lemo were actually “two of Toriyama’s favorite characters this time around. They may be lowlifes who signed up for Frieza’s army, but they turn out to be a bit more decent than anyone else.” If Toriyama has the chance, he’d like to revisit these characters in the future of Dragon Ball, preferably as a trio with Broly. Whether or not any of these characters would act as a “third wheel” in this triangle is yet to be seen, but our money would be on Lemo.

Since it doesn’t seem like they’ll be up on Kanzenshuu immediately, and quickie-translations are coming out, here’s a summary of Toriyama’s Q&A responses in the Broly anime comic, released today (summary, rather than full translation, although they’re incredibly brief): pic.twitter.com/oUUazuFpfa — Cipher (@Cipher_db) May 2, 2019

While a number of arcs and movies in Dragon Ball would see the Z Fighters inevitably kill their opponents, Broly took an alternate route, leaving the swole Saiyan alive on an alien world. Joined by Cheelai and Lemo, after the three had formed something of a friendship once Broly and his father were discovered by Frieza, the two former Frieza Forcers decide to stay with Broly, seemingly calming down his bloodlust. The pair themselves aren’t exactly fighters in their own right, acting more as comedic foils, but with big bad Broly backing them up, they’ll probably be ok. The Dragon Ball Super anime series is currently on hiatus, but if they revisit the Broly movie, it’s assured that we’ll be seeing more of this pair as time and Dragon Ball marches on.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu Ray and DVD.

