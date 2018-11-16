‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Unearths His First Gogeta Sketch

Dragon Ball Super fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Broly because one of the biggest rumors for the film teases not only Broly’s reintroduction to the franchise, but the popular Gogeta fusion as well.

While Gogeta’s appearance in the film is still up in the air, Akira Toriyama’s first sketch of Gogeta for his appearance in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn has popped up online and is stirring those feelings all over again.

As spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter, the official Dragon Ball website shared Akira Toriyama‘s sketch of the Goku and Vegeta fusion dance fusion Gogeta for the release of a special collection of the Dragon Ball Z films in Japan some time ago. The website notes that it’s his very first sketch of the character, but @Herms98 notes that it’s the only sketch of Gogeta Toriyama has ever done.

It’s unfortunate that Toriyama’s sketch does not cover the entire profile of the popular character, it undoubtedly still presents a fierce look at Gogeta. Gogeta first debuted during Fusion Reborn as the also movie-specific, non-canon villain Janemba grew so strong it left Goku and Vegeta no choice but to use the fusion dance to defeat him.

Fans are hoping that this is the case with Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well. There have been several clues over the last few months in advertising, toy listings, and mysterious synopsis that hint at a possible Gogeta return, but it has yet to be confirmed by Toei Animation themselves.

Though the film recently had its world premiere in Japan just a few days ago, and a little under a month until it’s official release, so there’s only a short time left before fans will know for sure whether or not Gogeta makes his official debut into the Dragon Ball canon.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”