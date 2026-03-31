Dragon Ball Creator’s Final Film Gets a Major Streaming Update in April

Even four decades after its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball remains one of the most influential anime and manga franchises of all time. The series has popularized countless Shonen tropes and continues to inspire several creators to this day. Since Toriyama’s death in 2024, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been on an indefinite hiatus. Toyotaro, the manga artist who supported Toriyama throughout Super’s serialization, is expected to take the helm with both illustrations and storyboarding. As fans continue to anticipate Dragon Ball Super to continue its regular monthly serialization, the final film written by Toriyama gets a new streaming update. As April rolls in, major streaming homes are announcing their new lineup, including Hulu. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu has its own slate of new series added to its library every season.

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While most of the series added to the platform aren’t new, it’s never too late to add new shows and films to your watchlist. The official website of Hulu released its April 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed. While the April lineup isn’t as impressive as last month’s, one of the new anime being added is the 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, written by Toriyama. The film is already available on Crunchyroll and Prime Video, and starting April 13th, it will also begin streaming on Hulu.

What Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero About?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The film is considered canon and takes place after Dragon Ball Super: Broly and shortly before the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z. The story centers around Gohan and Piccolo as they save the planet while Goku and Vegeta are out training in Beerus’ world. Several years after the defeat of his father, Commander Red, at the hands of Goku, Magenta returns with a desire to seek revenge against Goku and everyone close to him. He creates a reformed Red Ribbon Army and drafts Dr. Hero, the grandson of Dr. Gero, an evil, legendary scientist who created devastating Androids.

After being manipulated by Magenta into believing that the Earth’s superheroes are actually villainous aliens, Hedo creates a new line of Androids to deal with them. With Goku and Vegeta in another world, Piccolo and Gohan are the first line of defense. Unfortunately, Gohan has forsaken the life of a warrior and is completely focused on his family and his studies.

Even so, when the threat of the new Androids reaches those dear to him, he unlocks a new ability that transcends the limitations of an ordinary Super Saiyan. The film was released in 2022 as canon and part of the same universe as the one in which the main story is set. Following the film’s success, it was adapted into the Dragon Ball Super manga, with an extended version of the story that is now the final arc of the series.

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