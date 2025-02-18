Dragon Ball Daima Exec Confirms Its Biggest Selling Point Was a Coincidence

Dragon Ball Daima is one of the most popular anime series of 2024. The series will soon wrap up the final work of legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama. The story is set in Age 775, which is three years before Super and one year after the end of the Buu Saga in Dragon Ball Z. Following Buu’s defeat and the death of Demon King Dabura, Gomah takes over as the new king. However, he fears the powers of Goku and his friends, constantly worrying that they will invade the Demon Realm. With Dragon Ball entering its 40th Anniversary in 2024, it seemed the perfect way to celebrate the late Toriyama’s legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gomah’s advisor, Degesu, the brother of Supreme Kai Shin, recommends weakening their potential foes. Since the Dragon Balls in the Demon Realm are rather difficult to acquire because of Tamagamis, Gomah heads to Earth and makes Goku and his friends young again in a bid to weaken them. With Gomah kidnapping Dende, they have no way of turning themselves back to normal. Hence, they must venture into the mysterious land of demons. Fans were more than happy to watch this incredible series in the same year as the manga’s major milestone; however, the series’ executive director confirms the 40th Anniversary was merely a coincidence for Dragon Ball Daima.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima Executive Director Sheds Light on the 40th Anniversary Coincidence

On February 17th, the Japanese news website Sakigake published an interview with Aio Ino, the Executive Director of Dragon Ball Daima. When the interview asked him to share his thoughts on Daima’s release on the 40th anniversary, he replied, “It wasn’t made just because it was the 40th anniversary, but I’m very happy that we were able to release it at that exact milestone.”

Ino further adds, “It’s amazing that it’s been going on for so long, but I feel like we’ve ended up here by preparing for what we’ll do next and then what we’ll do next. It didn’t work out as well as we’d hoped, so we just prepared for what we wanted to do, and in the end, it felt like this time it fits in with the 40th anniversary.”

Toei Animation

He also talks about how this project came about. While working on Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, Toei proposed to Toriyama that they should try something new and original. This happened six years ago, and the anime has been under production since then. Toriyama was more involved in Daima than ever before, and Ino believes the mangaka enjoyed the atmosphere of the characters going to a different world.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the original Dragon Ball manga, and in the same year, Daima began airing. Fans were more than honored to experience Toriyama’s last work following his death in March 2024. Apart from writing the story, he worked on the character design, vehicles, and worldview. Dragon Ball Daima is tragically also, of course, the final Dragon Ball anime that Toriyama wrote.

Dragon Ball Daima began airing on October 11th, 2024, and will reach its conclusion on February 28th. There’s no confirmation if this is the only season it will have or if there will be a sequel. The series is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

H/T: Sakigake