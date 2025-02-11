Dragon Ball Creator Waited Years to Reveal Daima’s Wildest Idea

Dragon Ball Daima is gearing up for its grand finale soon, and the producer behind it all revealed that original creator Akira Toriyama had been waiting years to reveal how pointy ears were tied to the Demon Realm. Dragon Ball Daima will be coming to an end with its final episode later this month, and the producer behind it all has been opening up about the process of making this brand new anime. It’s a project with direct story involvement from late franchise creator Akira Toriyama, and includes some big ideas that have been expanding on everything fans know about the Dragon Ball world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the wildest reveals about the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Daima ended up tying in many characters’ origins to the area when it was explained that all demons have pointy ears. It’s such a casual reveal, but has some major ramifications across everything we have seen in action thus far. As explained by Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku in a recent interview with Mantan Web, it turns out that this idea was something Toriyama had been waiting years to introduce at the right time.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama Had the Pointy Ears Idea for a While

When asked about the choice to place Dragon Ball Daima within the events of the Majin Buu and Battle of Gods arcs within the overall timeline, Iyoku explained that the team wanted to present how everything was connected, “We wanted to highlight how everything is interconnected. For example, I was shocked to learn that ‘all characters with pointed ears originate from the Great Demon Realm.’ It was a detail Toriyama had in mind for years!” This might have been an idea Toriyama had for years, but Iyoku clarified that these elements were already present in Dragon Ball.

“We’re not forcing new ideas into the story,” Iyoku stated, “We’re uncovering elements that were already present in Dragon Ball’s world.” There was a challenge in finding that balance between offering new ideas while still feeling familiar, “We don’t want to deviate too far from the franchise’s core, but at the same time, we need to innovate to keep things exciting. Finding that balance is the challenge. We weren’t sure how it would be received, but we wanted to reach a global audience.”

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima Has Lots of Old and New

If the pointy ears being an indication of ties to the Demon Realm was an idea that Toriyama had for many years, then it’s clear how important Dragon Ball Daima is to the overall canon of the franchise. It’s the final series with direct involvement from Toriyama himself, and really does expand on many of the characters. Not only are many characters now demons thanks to this reveal, but we’ve also learned much more about the Namekians and the Kais’ origins from all of this as well.

As Dragon Ball Daima gets ready to come to an end with Episode 20 on February 28th in Japan, it’s yet to be revealed how everything we’ve learned during this new anime will impact the rest of the canon. With a potential future on the horizon with everything that happens during Dragon Ball Super, there are still opportunities to make the Demon Realm relevant once more in future events. It’s all still on the table, but it just remains to be seen how this adventure will be coming to an end.

How are you liking all of the new reveals in Dragon Ball Daima? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Mantan Web