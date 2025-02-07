Dragon Ball Daima Unleashes New Trailer For Its Grand Finale (With a New Transformation)

Dragon Ball Daima is ending later this month, as the twentieth episode will land on Friday, February 28th. With the Z-Fighters looking to take on the likes of Majin Duu, Majin Kuu, the Tamagami, and a super-powered Gomah all at once, the spin-off series has a brand new surprise for anime fans. Releasing a new trailer for the grand finale, Daima is once again calling upon the power of Super Saiyan 3 as mini-Goku is following in Vegeta’s footsteps and once again calling using the transformation. With only a few episodes left in the tank, fans are beyond interested in seeing whether Daima will stick its landing.

Vegeta transforming into a Super Saiyan 3 was one of the biggest surprises that Dragon Ball Daima unveiled in its first season. For quite some time, this transformation was one that many shonen fans believed that they would never see, as the Saiyan Prince never used this form in Dragon Ball Super. While Vegeta has bridged the gap with Goku thanks to learning this technique, the former villain’s take on the form looks quite different from Son’s. Vegeta’s hair doesn’t curve back to his feet but rather, sticks straight back, acting as something of an homage to one of the original designs of Super Saiyan 3.

Dragon Ball Daima: The End is Nigh

The trailer for Dragon Ball Daima’s finale has quite a few moving pieces, as it appears that the spin-off is looking to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the Z-Fighters. At present, the future of Daima remains a mystery as it is unknown whether the side story will continue with future seasons or if it is simply a stop gap between Dragon Ball Super’s previous finale and its return. From what we can see in the newest trailer, that you can check out below, the Z-Fighters are going to have their hands full.

Once again taking a page from Dragon Ball GT, the pint-sized iterations of the Z-Fighters might have been nerfed but they can still access their many transformations all the same. Even though the two new Majins might not stand up to their predecessor, Majin Buu, in the power department, they are sure to give the anime heroes quite the headache. You can watch the grand finale preview below.

Dragon Ball Super’s Return is Nigh

With Dragon Ball Daima ending, Z-Fighter fans have some good news to look forward to later this month. Artist Toyotaro, the man who will be taking the reins from Akira Toriyama for the manga’s future, is releasing a new special chapter that will continue the shonen series. Following Goten and Trunks in their recent superhero hijinks, readers have yet to receive word on the main series return though this one-shot is good news for those expecting to see Black Frieza finally get a rematch with Goku and Vegeta.

