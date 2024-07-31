Dragon Ball Reveals 40th Anniversary Logo

Dragon Ball will be officially celebrating the 40th anniversary of the manga’s original release later this Fall, and has revealed the official logo for the milestone to help commemorate it all. The late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga first hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 1984, and has since spawned a massive blockbuster franchise with a number of sequels, anime releases, feature films, video games, and much more. Dragon Ball has inspired a number of other creators through the 40 years of its run, and will likely continue to do so for a long, long time.

With Dragon Ball officially commemorating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s manga release later this Fall, Shueisha and Toei have revealed a special logo for Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary. This will accompany the celebrations for Dragon Ball coming later this year with both a new art exhibition coming to Japan later this year and the premiere of the upcoming new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, as well. Check out the logo for Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary below.

How Dragon Ball Is Celebrating 40 Years

Dragon Ball will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with a brand new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, releasing some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

Dragon Ball will also be hosting a special exhibition in Japan featuring Shonen Jump creators sharing their own take on Dragon Ball with covers that have been steadily revealed over the last few years.