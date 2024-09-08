Dragon Ball Daima Will Show a Brand New Side of Universe 7

Dragon Ball Daima is ready to send Son Goku on a wild new adventure. The upcoming anime is slated for a launch in October, and despite the passing of series creator Akira Toriyama, it is moving forward. The anime is one of the last projects Toriyama worked on, so you can just imagine how invested fans are seeing Dragon Ball Daima through. From its new power boosts to its brand-new worlds, Dragon Ball has a lot to explore, and that includes Universe 7.

After all, the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Daima has fans looking even closer at Universe 7. The franchise has spent most of its time in Universe 7 as it marks the home of Goku and his friends. We've seen its take on the afterlife as well as hell, but there is a new piece of Universe 7 we have yet to explore. The Demon Realm is coming, and the landscape is very much part of Universe 7.

What Does Dragon Ball's Universe 7 Look Like?

If you did not realize, Universe 7 has an interesting design. Toriyama once drafted the look of Universe 7 for a guide book, and it suggests the universe is shaped like a gatcha ball. Inside the ball, we have everything from planet Earth to the heavens and hell. There are other planets included in the Universe 7 bauble such as Beerus' hangout, but there is more to Universe 7 at its south pole.

(Photo: Shueisha / Bird Studios)

Far below hell, Universe 7 is said to have a sharp tip that marks its south pole. This tip appears to be the home of the Demon Realm, and this idea is backed up by the the latest Dragon Ball Daima trailer. We are shown the underbelly of Universe 7 before the trailer takes us into the Demon Realm. Now, the question we all want answered is how does the Demon Realm fit into the anime's canon?

What Is the Demon Realm?

After all, the Demon Realm is nothing new to Dragon Ball. Even in the anime, the strange land has been alluded to several time. During the original Dragon Ball run, we met different Demon World kings like Shula. The leader was able to open a door from the Demon World to Earth, but Goku quickly shut it after rescuing the princess Misa. Again in Dragon Ball Z, Dabura made mention of the Demon World during a chat with Babidi. So clearly, the realm has been part of the mainline series for ages.

However, the Demon Realm is way more fleshed out than the anime would have you believe. In the extended canon of Dragon Ball, Goku and our heroes have dealt with the Demon Realm plenty. The lore there states that the Demon Realm was sealed away from Earth in the Year 850 as prophecies suggested chaos would overtake Universe 7 if it was unlocked. Characters like Towa and Mira appear in the extended canon as soldiers eager to unseal the Demon Realm, leaving Goku in charge of stopping them. So clearly, something has gone down in Dragon Ball Daima that has unsealed at least a portion of the Demon Realm.

How Will the Demon Realm Impact Dragon Ball Daima?

Based on the trailers we have so far, the Demon Realm is now open to some degree, and its denizens have discovered what the dragon balls can do. Their wish on the relics has transformed Goku and his allies into minis, and not even the Kais can reverse the situation. It will take Goku traveling across Universe 7 to find the dragon balls to undo the wish. And if the Demon Realm is to blame for the situation, well – the dragon balls might be a bit corrupt.

The power that the Demon Realm houses is incredibly corruptive. It could very well influence the dragon balls, and in past trailers for Dragon Ball Daima, we do see the relics looking different. The Blue Dragon Balls were once intended to appear in Dragon Ball GT as the Black Star Dragon Balls, and those relics were indeed corrupted by demonic energy. Between the dragon balls being influenced and the Demon Realm opening up, Goku will have his work cut out for him in Dragon Ball Daima. And at last, we will get to see a part of Universe 7 that Toriyama only even hinted at until now.

What do you think about this upcoming Dragon Ball anime? Are you excited to visit the Demon Realm?