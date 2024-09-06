Dragon Ball Daima: Why Is the Demon Realm Involved?

Dragon Ball Daima's latest trailer confirmed that a major locale from the shonen franchise will make an appearance. The Demon Realm, aka the Dark Demon Realm, has never gained much of a focus in the main continuity of the series but that is about to change this October. Introducing such characters as Grilio and Panzy, it seems that Son Goku will be gaining some demonic allies and most likely will be taking on some denizens of the Demon Realm to boot. Keeping this in mind, what better time than now to both go into the history of the Demon Realm and examine why it might be a major part of Daima's story.

The Demon Realm might not have played a major part in Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super, but it has been an essential part of the Dragon Ball Heroes storyline. The spin-off series that takes place outside of the main continuity is one that has routinely seen threats and friends come out of its landscape. The Time Patrol has sent its strongest fighters to take on the villains that have appeared including Demigra, Yamma, Makma, and many more. There is one specific villain that Dragon Ball Z fans are well acquainted with who hailed from this world and might just be a big impetus for Daima.

(Photo: A mysterious new Kaioshin in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

The Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Daima

Dabura, a major villain of the Demon Realm, didn't just hail from this environment but he was also a king in the alternate reality. While Dabura wasn't killed by the Z-Fighters, rather he was eaten by Majin Buu once he was transformed into chocolate, the demon lord did fight against Gohan and was a servant to Babidi. The idea that members of the Demon Realm are looking for revenge for Dabura's death and blame Goku and company is a sound motivation for the mysterious new villains.

On top of having some history in the original series, the Demon Realm is an interesting environment for "Mini" Goku to explore. It's not exactly the friendliest of places and should throw some major curveballs at the Z-Fighters, especially in their new bodies. When Dragon Ball Daima revealed a story similar to that of Dragon Ball GT, introducing the Demon Realm might have been a way for Akira Toriyama to put his spin on elements of the shonen franchise that were explored in spin-offs.

Want to stay up to date on the Z-Fighters' next big anime series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on