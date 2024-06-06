Dragon Ball Daima: Bandai Exec Teases the Anime's "Exciting Surprises"

Dragon Ball Daima might be one of the most anticipated arrivals in the anime scene in 2024. Created by Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama, the new spin-off series will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super. Thanks to a wish made on the Dragon Balls, Goku and company have a brand new challenge that they can't punch their way out of as they have all been transformed into younger iterations of themselves.

When Dragon Ball Daima was first introduced, it came as no surprise that many anime fans compared it to Dragon Ball GT. The latter spin-off series saw Son Goku transformed into a child as well, thanks to a wish made by Pilaf and his cronies. Much like the Grand Tour, Daima is apparently seeing Goku travel the universe in search of a way to become an adult once again, though he won't be traveling with Trunks and Pan this time around. Instead, the anime protagonist is hopping on a spaceship with the Kaioshins as they are attempting to decipher was has turned everyone into kids as the trailers hinted at mysterious new villains hitting the scene.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima's "Exciting Surprises"

The Brand Manager of Bandai Namco UK had the following to say about the upcoming series that once again focuses on the Z-Fighters, "Dragon Ball, arguably the most recognizable anime of all time, is also gearing up for another new series at the tail end of the year with Dragon Ball Daima, which has a lot of exciting surprises in store for both new and old fans alike."

Dragon Ball Daima is marked as one of the final projects from creator Akira Toriyama, who tragically passed away earlier this year. The idea originated from the manga artist as Toei Animation worked to weave this new story in the Dragon Ball universe. While the series has yet to reveal the exact release date for the spin-off anime, it's sure to be one of the biggest arrivals of the fall anime season all the same.

