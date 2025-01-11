Dragon Ball Daima Dub Premieres With Goku & Vegeta’s Biggest Return Yet: Where to Watch

Dragon Ball Daima has finally made its official English dub streaming premiere, so now is the perfect time to jump into the new series if you have been missing out. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new story from late series creator Akira Toriyama that sets out a new version of Goku and the others into the Demon Realm in order to reverse a surprise wish made on the Dragon Balls. While this new series has been running through the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and is now continuing with its second half this Winter, there are lots of fans who have yet to check it out for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima had an early premiere of its English dub with a special event in theaters last year, but now the anime has officially come to streaming. Crunchyroll is now offering the English dub release of the new anime, and that’s where you’ll be able to find its new episodes. The first episode of the dub is available to watch now, and it features a return of the classic Dragon Ball dub cast before everything continues to shake up with the real start of the new series that turns everyone back into children. Check out this clip of Goku and Vegeta in action in the dub as spotted by @DBPerfectShots on X.

Goku vs. Vegeta in Dragon Ball Daima (Dub) pic.twitter.com/qreDHwgZyg — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) January 11, 2025

Who Stars in Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub?

The returning Dragon Ball English dub stars that can be heard in the premiere include the likes of:

Goku – Sean Schemmel

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta / Yamcha / Shenron – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin / Korin / Turtle – Sonny Strait

Trunks / Gotenks – Alexis Tipton

Goten / Gotenks – Kara Edwards

Dende – Justin Cook

Mr. Popo – Chris Cason

Supreme Kai – Kent Williams

Kibito – Chuck Huber

Majin Buu – Josh Martin

Babidi – Duncan Brannan

The new voice cast for Dragon Ball Daima‘s newly introduced Demon Realm include:

Narrator – Doc Morgan

Glorio – Aaron Dismuke

King Gomah – Tom Lafiin

Degesu – Landon McDonald

Dr. Arinsu – Morgan Lauré

Neva – Garett Schenck

Sir Warp / Small Sir Warp – Kristian Eros

Additional Voices – Van Barr Jr., Sean Letourneau, Corey Wilder, Derick Snow, Matthew Elkins, Belsheber Junior Rusape

The new voice cast for all of the “Mini” versions of the Dragon Ball Daima cast include:

Goku (Mini) – Stephanie Nadolny

Supreme Kai (Mini) – Nia Celeste

Vegeta (Mini) – Paul Castro Jr.

Piccolo (Mini) – Nasim Benelkour

Bulma (Mini) – Taylor Murphy

Krillin (Mini) – Lara Woodhull

Chichi (Mini) – Brittany Lauda

Master Roshi (Mini) – Jordan Dash Cruz

Trunks (Mini) – Celeste Perez

Dende (Mini) – Emi Lo

Mr. Popo (Mini) – Trisha Mellon

Kibito (Mini) – Aaron Michael

Mr. Satan (Mini) – Corey Phillips

Majin Buu (Mini) – Dusty Feeney

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Daima?

With Dragon Ball Daima‘s English dub is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll, it’s the perfect time for fans who might have been waiting to catch up with the new series. The anime only currently has the first episode of this new dub streaming at the moment, but it’s the first introduction to the wider world that the new series embarks on. This first episode is even an extended event with ten more minutes of runtime than all of the others, so it throws you right back into the vibe.

It’s yet to be revealed just how long this new anime will be running for, but it’s clear that those behind the Dragon Ball franchise have greater plans to continue with new projects after its over. It takes place after the events of the Majin Buu arc and the Battle of Gods arc seen in Dragon Ball Super, so there is still quite a lot of runway to explore with anything that might be coming our way next.