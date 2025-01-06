Dragon Ball Producer Teases How Long Dragon Ball Daima Is Going to Be

Dragon Ball Daima will be continuing through its new anime series later this week as part of the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and the producer behind it all is not revealing any concrete information about just how long this new series is going to last. When Dragon Ball Daima was first announced as a brand-new anime project crafted for the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original series debut, there was an anticipation over what kind of series this would be. And as we’ve seen each episode, these expectations have been flipped entirely on their head as Dragon Ball Daima continues to shake up the Dragon Ball world.

Those behind the series have been flipping those expectations as well as Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku recently revealed more details about Dragon Ball Daima during a special “All Night Nippon – Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Special” radio show (as noted by @peraperayume on X) at the beginning of the new year. But while he was fairly open about some of the secret materials that fans can look closer at leading into the anime’s finale, Iyoku wouldn’t reveal just how long this new anime is going to be running for.

Dragon Ball Producer Can’t Reveal When the New Anime Ends

When asked about how long Dragon Ball Daima could end up running for, Iyoku noted that he couldn’t talk about when the final episode would air or how long the series will go on. This is both not a tease, and a tease about the anime’s future. The series will likely be running longer than fans might expect, but it will also likely tie into future projects that the Dragon Ball team is now working on at the moment. Before Dragon Ball Daima even premiered, Iyoku revealed that they were already in the planning stages for what’s coming next.

Stating before Dragon Ball Daima‘s premiere, “We’re still coming up with various plans, brainstorming many things and will keep moving forward. I want to continue giving it my all alongside [Goku voice actor Masako] Nozawa-san.” This could explain why Iyoku can’t reveal when Dragon Ball Daima ends as its ending could lead directly into what’s coming in the pipeline for the franchise next. It might not look exactly like Dragon Ball Daima, but Dragon Ball fans are likely going to be in for a treat in the future.

How Long Will Dragon Ball Daima Actually Be?

With Dragon Ball Daima wrapping up its first cour of episodes last Fall, the anime will be returning for its second half this Winter. If it’s scheduled to run for a full two cours of episodes, we could be seeing a full 24-26 episode season. But the common sentiment from fans online has 20 episodes being potential for the series. With the anime making quick progress with the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls in the last couple of episodes especially, this 20 episode run looks more likely than ever.

But that will lead directly into Dragon Ball’s plans for the future. Not only will Dragon Ball Super’s manga return with a brand new story not seen before, but there are already in plans for something even bigger for the franchise. It’s likely that Iyoku can’t reveal when Dragon Ball Daima will end because it directly factors into Dragon Ball’s future schedule overall. We’ll start to see forward momentum on other projects fueled by the new information revealed in Dragon Ball Daima‘s story, and it likely won’t be too much longer before everything gets bigger.