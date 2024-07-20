Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Reveals Goku’s Next Transformation

Dragon Ball will be introducing a new version of Goku with its brand new anime coming later this Fall, and it turns out that this new form has an official name all of its own! Dragon Ball Daima will be a brand new anime for the franchise airing this Fall as part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late creator Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball making its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This new anime will be offering a brand new story, with brand new settings, and as it turns out, a brand new version of Goku as well.

Dragon Ball has revealed some new information about Dragon Ball Daima will the release of its newest trailer (that you can find below), and the official website for the anime has confirmed that this actually isn’t being seen as a “Kid Goku.” Rather than being turned into a kid again through some time magic shenanigans, he’s actually being referred to as Goku. (Mini). It’s the same for all of the other characters as well, with “Mini” being the new designation for their chibi like forms!

When Is Dragon Ball Daima Coming Out?

Dragon Ball Daima will be launching some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime slate, but has yet to confirm a release date (or its international release plans) as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku Mini, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far (with an English dub release currently unconfirmed as well). It’s yet to be revealed how this new “Mini” form will shake up the franchise, or whether it means Goku’s been debuffed, but Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing:

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”