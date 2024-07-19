Dragon Ball Daima Drops New “Grand Adventure” Poster

Dragon Ball Daima is going to be an anime adaptation that adds some new lore into the long-running shonen franchise. Forged with the help of creator Akira Toriyama, Daima recently released a new trailer that gave anime fans a closer look at Son Goku joining forces with the Kaioshins. Taking place between the time period after the death of Kid Buu but before the arrival of Whis and Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, the upcoming anime series will feature old favorites along with new characters. Hinting at a “Grand Adventure”, a new poster has dropped that gives us a closer look at the fall release.

Since the reveal that Daima would feature Goku and his friends being transformed into children, the comparisons were fast and furious to another anime series in Dragon Ball’s history, Dragon Ball GT. Since the “GT” stood for Grand Tour, Daima hinting that a “Grand Adventure” was on the way has caused many anime fans to once again make the comparison. Of course, the biggest difference between Daima and GT is that in the latter, only Goku was changed into a child whereas in the former, it would appear that every hero and supporting character has been aged down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima’s Grand Adventure

On the official Dragon Ball website, here’s how the shonen franchise describes the new poster, “The newly unveiled main visual shows a dynamic image of Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini) riding a dragon and heading out on an adventure. Behind them, three mysterious worlds can be seen. It also shows new characters that will be appearing in Dragon Ball DAIMA: Glorio, the pilot of a plane, and the Masked Majin. What will they do in the story, and how will they get involved in Goku’s adventure?”

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Unveiling new characters & a main visual

Plus a highly anticipated new trailer!#DAIMA #DragonBallhttps://t.co/ExyuvZ8HPN pic.twitter.com/AnsPvwPZKU — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) July 19, 2024

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima, Toei Animation has shared an official description that breaks down the challenge that is facing Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

Want to see future updates on the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on the latest news when it comes to Dragon Ball Daima.