Dragon Ball Just Made the Supreme Kai the Demon Realm’s Future Savior

Dragon Ball Daima has been showing off a whole new side of its franchise as Goku is now in a new adventure through the Demon Realm, and now the Supreme Kai is one of the most important demons in the region as he will likely be one of its greatest saviors in the future. As Dragon Ball Daima has been diving deeper into the Demon Realm with Goku and the Supreme Kai seeking out its Dragon Balls, fans have gotten to see how the Third Demon World is really under an oppressive regime from those in the other two Demon Worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everything fans have gotten to see of the Third Demon World thus far has marked it as the lowest rung on the Demon World totem pole overall. Not only do demons from the other worlds look down on everyone who lives there, but they also exist in a polluted and weighed down environment. On top of this, it’s been revealed that a police force known as the Gendarmerie have been actively oppressing them further with these colors that steal their life force. As it turns out, the Supreme Kai actually has the magic to potentially remove these collars from everyone in the Third Demon World if he’s allowed to do so.

Toei Animation

What Is the Supreme Kai’s Magic?

As been explained in previous Dragon Ball Daima episodes, Majin usually have a single type of magic that they can use. As we have seen demonstrated thus far, magic is more like a single technique that can be taken to higher levels of itself, but a demon is really stuck with a single kind of magic. It’s led to the demons in the Third Demon World to be essentially helpless from what has been going on around them. We’ve seen the Gendarmerie gather up citizens in a town, touch the collars on their next, and take years off of their life force.

Panzy reveals in Episode 7 that these strange collars are actually put on them from the time of birth, and somehow grow with them throughout their entire lives. The Supreme Kai (who reveals his actual demon name to be “Nahare“) then realizes that these collars are actually made out of Katchintite, a metal that could only be found on Planet Kaishin, where the Glind race used to live. Supreme Kai then asserts that these collars must have been made by his sister, Dr. Arinsu, during Dabura’s reign as Supreme Demon King. Then to Panzy’s surprise, the Supreme Kai is then able to remove the collar with his spell. Meaning he’s now the key to saving the Third Demon World overall.

If the demons are only limited to a single type of magic they can use, then the Supreme Kai might be the only one who can truly break the Katchintite collars. This is going to put him in direct conflict with his sister, and that seems to already be the case as his brother Degesu has been making moves on Earth since the beginning of the series. It was initially teased that Arinsu would be a much greater threat since she had more knowledge about what was happening in the outside world (even more so than the new Supreme Demon King Gomah himself), and now that threat is started to take much more shape.

Toei Animation

The Supreme Kai Can Free the Third Demon World

The Supreme Kai can go on to break the other collars within the Third Demon World as he wishes. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out the limits of this power. The one time we see his spell used in Episode 7 to free Panzy teases that it takes a physical toll on him while doing so, and that might be a case of his new Mini body limiting his power. But if he can figure out how to fully use his magic, he can save others from these collars with ease. Doing so is easier than saying so, however. And that’s where the main problems are going to lie.

Breaking one collar is one thing, but it’s an entirely different ask to save an entire world from these collars. Perhaps as Goku and the others continue to travel to the other two worlds, the Supreme Kai can actually break the source of these collars with his magic and shatter them all at once. It’s clear that they are connected to something as the Gendarmerie are able to track the Third World Demons with these collars, and their life force is stored within gems or other metals. That energy has to be going somewhere.

This might have started out as a journey into a brand new realm, but Dragon Ball Daima might be building up to the point where Goku and the Supreme Kai can save the entire Demon Realm overall. As we’ve seen in the franchise to date, demons aren’t necessarily as bad as such a connotation would suggest. Instead, they seem just like everyday people who are caught up in things they cannot control. It might be a different case for the other two demon worlds, but for now the Third Demon World clearly needs help on a much bigger scale than ever expected.

Securing the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls might be the way to reverse the wish to make all of them younger, but they might actually have the power to undo all of the damage from the previous Supreme Demon Kings. As Dragon Ball Daima’s wider story gets clearer with each new episode, this is clearly shaping up to be much more than just a simple adventure. Each episode provides a smaller puzzle piece that’s building towards something much bigger. There’s a whole new realm at stake with all of this, and the Supreme Kai could be what ends up saving the entire realm overall if he can use his magic to somehow break all of these collars.