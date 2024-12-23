Dragon Ball Reveals Akira Toriyama’s Original Designs for New Majin Buus

Dragon Ball has introduced a new set of Majin Buu successors with Dragon Ball Daima‘s latest episodes, and Shueisha has revealed the original designs that the late creator Akira Toriyama crafted for Majin Kuu and Majin Duu. Dragon Ball Daima was originally inspired by the franchise’s 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Unfortunately while Toriyama himself had passed before the anime made its debut, fans can still see the creator’s work in action through the brand new story and characters being introduced with the new anime’s ongoing adventure.

Dragon Ball Daima has been paying tribute to the late Akira Toriyama with each episode of the anime that has aired thus far, and it’s been very clear that Toriyama was highly involved with this new story not seen before. The creator also crafted a number of new character designs to fill out the Demon Realm, and that includes the newly introduced duo of Majin Kuu and Duu. To celebrate their recent debut, Shueisha revealed what Akira Toriyama’s original designs for them looked like during the recent Jump Festa 2025 event.

Dragon Ball Reveals Toriyama’s Original Designs for Kuu and Duu

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 11 officially introduces the second of Majin Buu’s successors, Majin Duu. It was previously revealed that Dragon Ball Daima shook up the origins for Majin Buu by explaining that a sorcerer named Marba was the one who created the monster in the first place, and not Babidi as was previously detailed. These shake ups to Majin Buu’s origins continued even further then with Dr. Arinsu working together with Marba to make a new Majin of their own. But this time they were seeking to control the monster to avoid what happened with Buu.

The first of these experiments used a leftover piece from Majin Buu, and Marba and Arinsu made up the difference with other monsters from the Demon Realm. The final bit of new material was a Saibamen seed, and it created the brand new Majin Kuu. But unfortunately for Arinsu, Kuu turned out to be a much weaker creation than she ever had expected. This led to the creation using the final piece of Buu and Kuu’s new brother, Duu, revealed in the latest episode of the anime. Both of which carry visual similarities to both Buu and the Saibamen.

What’s Next for Majin Kuu and Duu in Dragon Ball Daima?

It’s clear looking at the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s designs for Kuu and Duu that the Dragon Ball Daima anime team brought them to life perfectly. But with villains like this, it really does bring up the question of what Toriyama has planned for the duo. While Kuu was revealed to be much weaker than the First Demon World’s Tamagami warrior, he has an intelligence that neither Duu nor the original Buu had at their disposal. It makes for an interesting addition to all of this.

Duu seems to be the strong one of the two as he was seen giving the Tamagami a proper fight, and he uses a lot of the strange moments that the original Buu did as well. He likely is going to be strong enough to deal with Goku and the others later, but the two Majins could end up being a much stronger foe to take down than their joking nature would imply. That’s Toriyama’s game too as fans have seen jokes turn into powerful warriors that their appearances wouldn’t give away. That just might happen here.