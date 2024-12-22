Dragon Ball Introduces New Majin Buu Successor (But Are They Stronger Than Goku?)

Dragon Ball Daima has introduced yet another Majin Buu successor with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is already teasing that Majin Duu might be a major challenge for Goku and the others. Dragon Ball Daima has been quite the eventful anime as every episode seems to come with a huge reveal to change our understanding of the Majin Buu arc forever. This new series not only revealed that Majin Buu not only had a different origin than originally thought, but that it was also possible to create new ones thanks to a special Majin sorcerer that had been hiding out all this time.

Dragon Ball Daima then took this a step further with the reveal that Dr. Arinsu had been preparing to create a new Majin Buu monster with leftover pieces of Buu, and it resulted in the relatively weak Majin Kuu. This new successor to Buu wasn’t what the scientist had expected, so now she and Marba have crafted a new Majin, Majin Duu. But is this monster going to be stronger than Kuu and possibly even stronger than Goku? Right now, it’s looking likely.

What Is Majin Duu?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 11 revisits Dr. Arinsu as she and Marba have gone back to the drawing board. Deciding to use the final remnants of Buu that they had leftover after creating Majin Kuu, the two of them have a second attempt at creating a powerful monster they can still control. The key difference this time seems to be burying the Saibamen seed (Which they use as the base material for Kuu and Duu) even deeper, and it results in a different kind of Majin entirely than Kuu in both personality and visual. But that’s not all that’s different.

There’s an entirely different kind of aura surrounding Duu as soon as it transforms. Duu seems to intimidate Arisu more than Kuu did during its birth, and although it seems like it’s listening to Arinsu, it’s also not really interested. And like Kuu, it has a fighting style that’s entirely of its own. Brought to life by Fukushi Ochiai in the Japanese language release of the new anime, Duu is then put to the real test against the First Tamagami. But unlike its older brother Kuu, it does much better against the Dragon Ball guardian.

Will Majin Duu Be Stronger Than Goku?

Dragon Ball Daima then saw as Duu fought against the Tamagami from the First Demon World, and it already seems like this new Majin is doing much better than Kuu did against the warrior. Not only does it seem strong enough to fight back against the Dragon Ball warrior (which even Kuu’s energy blasts were unable to do), but its body and strange tactics make it tough for the Tamagami to deal with. And like we had seen with Buu in the Majin Buu arc, that unorthodox style goes a long way against some fighters.

It’s yet to be determined if Majin Duu will be stronger than Goku at the moment, but the Tamagami is a good gauge of its current strength. Goku is relatively weaker in this new series overall, so even tougher seeming enemies will be harder to defeat in the long run. Duu might be just that, and if there ever ends up being a time when the two Majins can combine their strength and intelligence into a single being then Goku will truly be in trouble. As Dragon Ball Daima continues, it’s definitely something to keep an eye out for.