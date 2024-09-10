Dragon Ball Daima Promo May Have Introduced the King of Hell

Dragon Ball Daima is finally making its highly anticipated debut later this Fall, and the newest look at the anime might have introduced the king of the Demon Realm. Dragon Ball Daima will feature a brand new story from the late creator Akira Toriyama, and new characters and designs as a result. With the franchise celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, this new anime series will be exploring a whole new side of the universe that has only been briefly hinted at in past releases.

Dragon Ball Daima's latest updates leading into the new anime's premiere have confirmed that the new series will be exploring the Demon Realm, and this will be the first real foray into this side of Universe 7 for the franchise as a whole. With it we'll be introduced to the demonic denizens of the realm, and it seems like there are both allies and foes within the realm on a collision course with Goku. But the newest reveal for the series might have introduced the king of the Demon Realm overall.

(Photo: Gomah in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Who Is King of the Demon Realm?

Dragon Ball Daima confirmed three new additions to the voice cast with its latest update, and with them has revealed the voices behind some of the demonic foes in the new series. While the Kaioshin lookalike in Degesu has already gained a lot of attention from fans for likely being the Supreme Kai equivalent for the Demon Realm, and Dr. Arinsu could be the one pulling the strings behind it all, the most mysterious new character of this trio is Gomah, who just might have a much bigger role in the new series and for the Demon Realm itself.

Gomah has been hinted at since the first first promotional visuals revealed for Dragon Ball Daima as one of the beings looking at everything that Goku had done up to the end of the Majin Buu arc. It's not hard to imagine that this new character is behind the central conspiracy that turns Goku and the others into "Mini" versions of themselves, and the newest trailer for the anime even sees him suggesting that they should actually use the Dragon Balls for one of their nefarious purpose. So it's a good idea to keep an eye on this one.

Dragon Ball Daima: Who Is Gomah?

It's yet to be revealed what kind of role Gomah will be serving in Dragon Ball Daima, but he'll be voiced by Showtaro Morikubo. The actor had the following to say about his role and joining the new anime, "I've been familiar with Dragon Ball for a long time, and I remember back in the days when the manga and anime started. So to have the opportunity to be involved with it made me really happy. I thought 'I get to be in this!' The series' production was extravagant, so please enjoy the grand story and cast. Goku and company are in for a wild ride this time!"

Morikubo is playing coy about whether or not he truly will be a big foe, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get more answers. Dragon Ball Daima will be officially premiering in Japan on October 11th, but international release plans or platforms have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. With the new anime exploring the depths of the Demon Realm, Goku's going to need to be wary of all of the tricks coming his way.