Did Dragon Ball Daima Already Introduce the Demon Realm's Leader?

Dragon Ball Daima will be coming our way later this Fall, and the anime might have already revealed the mysterious leader of the Demon Realm. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series coming this October that will be telling a story not seen in any of the previous Dragon Ball anime and manga releases before. Dragon Ball will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's manga making its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and this new anime is the way the franchise is going all out to commemorate the occasion.

Dragon Ball Daima features a new story from the late creator Akira Toriyama along with the new character designs seen in the upcoming series. This new series previously revealed it will be exploring the Demon Realm with this next major adventure as Goku Mini and the Supreme Kai (who is also Mini) are challenged with this new realm following a mysterious conspiracy. But the one pulling all of the strings behind it all just might have already been revealed with the latest trailer.

(Photo: Mysterious demon in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball: Who Is in Charge of the Demon Realm?

The newest look at Dragon Ball Daima reveals a mysterious new figure who looks a lot like the Supreme Kai. This new figure was seemingly working for someone else, and that someone else is likely the one behind the conspiracy at the center of the new story as well. It's just a matter of figuring out who this new being actually is as the character has yet to be named as of the latest set of reveals of cast additions and new characters fans will get to see in action in the upcoming series.

But it's likely this figure is actually a Supreme Kai himself as well. But while the Supreme Kai we know is in charge of the upper realms and oversees Universe 7, this Kaioshin likely instead stands watch over the Demon Realm. There's a good chance he's the figurehead for this lower universe, but it's also likely that it works just like the Supreme Kai hierarchy. Because as we know by now, the Supreme Kai himself is far from the highest position of authority in the universe.

(Photo: A mysterious new Kaioshin in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball: What New Demons Are From the Demon Realm?

With Dragon Ball Daima exploring a new side of Universe 7 with this further fleshing out of the Demon Realm, it means a whole new echelon of characters will be explored in the new series. This new Kaioshin is likely working under a deadlier threat, who will be on the same level as Beerus or Whis would be in the upper worlds. With this new anime diving into the depths, it also means Goku could be facing off against demonic foes with that same level of power as the gods he had previously faced off against.

Beerus and Whis themselves have also been mysteriously absent from Dragon Ball Daima's promotional materials thus far, so if there are demons who are basically mirror opposites in terms of level and power, then Goku won't have any kind of help from those higher up beings either. With his new Mini form also debuffing him to his less than godly levels of power (meaning Ultra Instinct might not be on the table), Goku is likely going to struggle against what's next.

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon?

These questions really wouldn't mean much if the series wasn't a part of the official canon, and luckily Dragon Ball fans can rest easy knowing that it's going to be. With the late Akira Toriyama providing the original story and characters before his passing, it means that this series will be slotting firmly in place with the rest of the projects we have seen thus far. As for when in the Dragon Ball timeline it will be set, it's looking more like an official Dragon Ball Z sequel than a Dragon Ball Super one.

With characters missing from Dragon Ball Super, and promotional materials seeing a demon watching all the events up to the Majin Buu saga, it looks like it's going to hit right before the events of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we all see it in action as Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering in Japan on October 11th, but has yet to confirm its international streaming platforms or dates as of the time of this publication.