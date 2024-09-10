Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Ending Theme by Zedd, New Cast Additions

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated debut next month, and the anime has revealed its new ending theme and more voices filling out the cast ahead of its premiere. Dragon Ball Daima will be reinventing the Dragon Ball franchise with a brand new story not seen in any of the previous anime or manga releases. Featuring a new story from the late creator Akira Toriyama, the new anime will be introducing all sorts of new characters designed by Toriyama himself as well. It's also looking to be a fairly worldwide production given who's been involved with the anime thus far.

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering next month, and has since been revealing major updates about what to expect from the new anime. Previously revealing that musician Zedd was behind the production of the new opening theme, "Jaka Jaan," it's now been announced that Zedd will be producing the ending theme as well. Titled "NAKAMA," it will feature vocals performed by AI. This announcement also comes with the voice cast reveals for three of the mysterious demons in the new series as well. Check out their character designs below:

Who Are Dragon Ball Daima's New Characters?

Dragon Ball Daima has announced three new additions to the cast that will likely be critical to the new story. These three characters were revealed in the newest trailer, and are likely behind the conspiracy that transforms Goku and the others into "Mini" versions of themselves. The first is Gomah, who will be voiced by Showtaro Morikubo (Shikamaru Nara in Naruto, Bartolomeo in One Piece), who is a tinier demonic creature that's clearly going to be up to no good in the new series.

This is followed by Degesu, who will be voiced by Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen, Shosuke Komi in Komi Can't Communicate). This is the mysterious character who looks a lot like the Supreme Kai, and clearly has ties with the Demon Realm being introduced in the new series. Just like Gohan, it's clear that this character has something up their sleeves as well so Goku and the others will need to keep an eye out for what Degesu might be doing behind the strings of all of the action.

The final of the new additions is Dr. Arinsu, as voiced by Yoko Hikasa (Rias Gremory in High School DxD, and Emilie in Genshin Impact). This mysterious demonic doctor is just as mischievous looking as the other two new additions, and is likely also involved in the central conspiracy in the Demon Realm. But this doctor might be the one actually behind all of the plans, so another character to certainly keep an eye on.

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

It won't be too much longer before we get to see these new characters, however, as Dragon Ball Daima will be officially premiering in Japan on October 11th. International release plans or platforms have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it features an original story and characters from the late Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama. Masako Nozawa will be leading the series as the voice of the new Goku Mini, and is certainly down for all sorts of fights.

These new cast additions join the previously confirmed likes of Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, and Fairouz Ai as Panzy. They are going to be allies to Goku Mini as he travels through the newly expanded Demon Realm, so fans are excited to see how it will all expand on the overall canon of the franchise.