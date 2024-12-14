Dragon Ball Daima Gives Namekians and Kais a Surprising Connection

Dragon Ball Daima continues bombarding fans with significant lore dumps that continue to shake everything we know about the universe and characters. Most of the major revelations stem from the origins of the Namekians and Kais. As the series continues, it becomes more and more apparent how deeply connected the two species are. The Namekians’ original home planet in the Demon Realm is revealed in Episode 10 as a relatively small planet accessible from the air, similar to King Kai’s planet at the end of Snake Way in Dragon Ball Z.

Goku, Shin (Supreme Kai), Panzy, and Glorio were able to locate the old Namekian homeworld floating above the oceans of the Second Demon World. The joke of King Kai’s planet was that it was so small that anyone could run across it within minutes. While the Namekian homeworld isn’t quite that tiny, it’s similarly accessible. However, the planet’s introduction was possibly meant to evoke the look of King Kai’s home, keying in the similarities between Kais and Namekians. The implication in Dragon Ball Z was that King Kai’s planet shrunk due to the excess gravity, which helped Goku train to become stronger to face the Saiyans. While the planet’s introduction is a pleasant and familiar sight, it precedes a reveal of common ground between the plight of the Namekians and fellow Second Demon World residents, the Glind in Dragon Ball Daima.

The Namekians and Kais Are Connected in Multiple Ways

Dragon Ball Daima not only confirms that Namekians originated from the Demon Realm and lived in the Second Demon World but so did the Supreme Kais. The real name for the species of Kais is Glind, and they were all born from trees in the Second Demon World. Eventually, the Glind and Namekians fled the Demon Realm to escape the ruling demon monarchy. The Glind established the godly hierarchy of the Kais, which includes King Kai and the Supreme Kais. Meanwhile, the Namekians settled on planets found in Universe 7 and 6. This is outside of more unusual shared traits, like their mutual ability to subsist on water and fluids without food.

These revelations established Namekians and Glind as ancient beings, directly connecting them to demons and other primordial creatures. While Namekians were typically depicted as a normal species in the Dragon Ball multiverse, the alien race has been tied to divination since its inception. The first two Namekians we see in the series are Demon King Piccolo and Kami, with many seeing their connection as an allegory to Satan and God. Kami was the first pseudo-deity the franchise introduced, setting up the godly hierarchy that includes King Kai, the Supreme Kais, Gods of Destruction, Angels, the Grand Minister, and Zeno.

The Namekians are also the only species in the series with the power to create Dragon Balls, hinting they have some sort of divine power that doesn’t exist among other mortals. Daima clarifies that while the Glind and Namekians were some of the earliest species to exist in the main multiverse after the Demon Realm exodus, not every species originates from the Demon Realm. Shin clarifies that humans and Saiyans came about afterward, further proving the uniqueness of Namekians and Glind. They are the closest beings to gods without actually being literal deities in the same way as the Angels, the Grand Minister, and Zeno, like in Dragon Ball Super.