Dragon Ball’s Demon Realm Is Raising Big Questions About Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Daima has been focusing on the Demon Realm for the first real time in the franchise’s history, and it’s new reveals about the Dragon Balls has started to raise some major questions about whether they actually came before the Super Dragon Balls revealed in Dragon Ball Super. As Goku and the Supreme Kai are now making a new adventure through the Demon Realm, each new episode has begun to reveal how this realm operates. But some of the key reveals have actually tied other beings like the Namekians to the realm itself as their original place of origin. That means the Dragon Balls were created there as well.

Dragon Ball Daima has further tied the Namekians to the Demon Realm and revealed that not only were the Dragon Balls originally created there, but that it’s also possible for Namekians to have a magic that would allow for more control of them. But it’s the new anime’s place in the timeline that’s starting to bring up some interesting conflicts as because Dragon Ball Super has yet to happen, it’s also putting the origins of the Super Dragon Balls into question as well. So which set of Dragon Balls came first, really?

When Does Dragon Ball Daima Take Place?

Dragon Ball Daima fits perfectly into the overall canon of the franchise as it’s set a few months to a year following the events of the Majin Buu saga, and before Beerus’ debut in the Battle of Gods arc. That means the version of Goku and the others we see in the new anime are completely unaware of the multiverse and the higher tier of Gods above the Supreme Kai. But with this new anime series, Dragon Ball has instead been expanding the Demon Realm and revealed how much influence it’s had on everything already.

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 4 sees Goku learning about the existence of a set of Dragon Balls within the Demon Realm from Glorio, and Glorio posits that they just might be the originals. To Goku at this time, it makes a lot of sense as the Namekians brought the Dragon Balls to Earth and they originally came from the Demon Realm in the first place. But to the Goku we’ve seen in other entries, this could open up some questions about whether or not these are actually the “original” Dragon Balls. And that might just change what we know about the Super Dragon Balls as well.

What Does This Mean for the Super Dragon Balls?

As far as what has been revealed about the Super Dragon Balls, they were the very first set of the Dragon Balls created by an ancient dragon god named Zalama. This god had crafted both the balls and Super Shenron, and they have been revealed to be the first ones ever created. They’re so powerful that they can restore fully deleted universes, so it comes from a very powerful source. And from what we have learned from Dragon Ball Daima, it’s likely that this god also came from the Demon Realm as well. So these would still be the very first set of Dragon Balls.

So it’s not entirely wrong to think that the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls are the originals within this point in time because to even think about the wider multiverse at this point is far outside of Glorio’s scope of knowledge. But it also continues to further expand what we know about the Demon Realm. This realm is the source of all the Dragon Balls, and is likely hiding forces of magic that Goku and the others will likely never know how to deal with. As we learn more about this realm, we’re likely going to get even bigger shake ups about the Dragon Balls. As it stands, it’s still the Super Dragon Balls coming first, then the Demon Realm’s, Namek’s, and then finally the ones on Earth.