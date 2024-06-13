Dragon Ball Teases 2024 San Diego Comic-Con Plans

Dragon Ball is is gearing up for San Diego Comic Con, and all eyes are on its slate. After all, the anime has a long history with SDCC, and it has never failed to provide. From movie trailers to game reveals, Dragon Ball knows how to go bit for San Diego, and it seems like Dragon Ball Daima is on the schedule for 2024.

"Dragon Ball will be featured again at this year's pop culture convention, Comic-Con International: San Diego," Dragon Ball announced on its official website earlier today.

"SDCC 2024 will be held at the San Diego Convention Center in the United States from Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th (local time). A special preview night is scheduled to be held ahead of the event on Wednesday, July 24th. There will even be a special Dragon Ball booth at the venue!"

So far, no information has gone live about San Diego's full schedule, but Dragon Ball has found its way to Hall H a number of times. A few years back, the event gave fans their first look at Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the anime has kept up with SDCC ever since. This year, all eyes are on Dragon Ball Daima as the new TV anime is slated to launch in October. We have been given little info on the new canon series, and honestly, there is no bigger stage to drop Dragon Ball updates than SDCC.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Daima, well – we do know a little about the series. The anime will be the fifth to join the Dragon Ball catalog, and it is expected to debut this fall. Before his passing, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama contributed greatly to the new anime including its story, setting, and a number of character designs. So if you want to catch up on Dragon Ball in the meantime, you can find much of Dragon Ball streaming online. Hulu and Crunchyroll have quite the collection set up for both dub and sub viewers.

