Dragon Ball Daima Shares New Look at Kid Goku

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its premiere later this year, and some new promotional art has given fans a new look at Kid Goku! Dragon Ball will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's manga appearing in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this year, and the franchise has some big plans for the occasion. The biggest of which is a brand new anime featuring a story never seen in the Dragon Ball franchise before, Dragon Ball Daima, which will be re-introducing fans to a much younger Goku as he goes on new adventures.

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing later this Fall, but has yet to set a release date as of the time of this publication. With its premiere later this year, however, it will be one of the projects being promoted during Shueisha's upcoming Jump Victory Carnival Festival 2024 on July 21st. Shueisha has yet to fully reveal what they might showcase from the new anime, but are teasing a bit of what to expect with a desk pad souvenir for fans in attendance. Unveiled on the festival's website, you can check out Dragon Ball Daima's new Kid Goku art below.

(Photo: Goku in Dragon Ball Daima promotional art for Jump Victory Carnival 2024 - Bird Studios/Shueisha, Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima will be launching later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a release date (or its international release plans) as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."