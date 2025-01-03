Where is Dragon Ball Daima? Why There’s No New Episode This Week

Dragon Ball Daima’s twelfth episode was one of the biggest installments of the anime series to date. Alongside two of the Tamagami being defeated by the Z-Fighters and Dr. Anisu’s new Majin servants, Vegeta unleashed his Super Saiyan 3 form for the first time. Now that all the Tamagami have seemingly been defeated, it appears that a conflict between the main heroes and villains within the Demon Realm is inevitable. Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait a little longer than normal to witness this potential conflict as Daima is taking a break. Luckily, there’s a good reason for the delay and anime fans won’t be waiting too long to see if Goku and the Z-Fighters get their hands on all three Demon Realm Dragon Balls.

In Japan, anime fans and non-anime fans are celebrating the New Year, as 2025 has arrived as the “Year of the Snake.” Taking to social media, countless manga creators have shared new art that sees their characters either wearing reptile outfits, riding giant snakes, and/or simply celebrating with a giant party. Thanks to this fact, Toei Animation’s latest anime is taking a break in the heat of the Demon Realm fights, though said hiatus won’t be a long one by any stretch of the imagination.

When Will Daima Return?

Dragon Ball Daima’s 13th episode will arrive on the small screen on January 10th, continuing Goku, Vegeta, and the gang’s travels in the Demon Realm. The initial preview for the new installment is one that sees Goku facing down some rather unique opponents, which appear to be giant demonic hamsters. While Daima has had some big battles in its initial episodes, the anime clearly is also relying on Akira Toriyama’s sense of humor when it comes to some of its pivotal moments.

Reportedly, Dragon Ball Daima will consist of twenty total episodes. If this fact is true, we are over halfway through this latest offering for the Z-Fighters. With Dragon Ball Super’s manga returning to Weekly Shonen Jump next month, many shonen fans are hoping that once Daima ends, new word will arrive regarding Super’s anime comeback. Both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc would give anime viewers several seasons of Dragon Ball mayhem, so fingers crossed that Daima’s conclusion will reveal the future of the franchise.

Want to stay up to date on the pint-sized Z-Fighters?