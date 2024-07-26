Dragon Ball Daima Shares Its San Diego Comic-Con Display

Dragon Ball Daima will make landfall this October and will introduce a wild new take on Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters. Thanks to a mysterious wish made on the Dragon Balls, the shonen heroes have been transformed into child versions of themselves. While the shonen sequel series has already confirmed that a North American tour will take place prior to its premiere, Goku and his cast of brawlers has made their way to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Even if you can’t make one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, Dragon Ball Daima has shared an in-depth look at its display on the West coast.

Dragon Ball Daima won’t just be one of the most anticipated anime arrivals for bringing back Goku and company, but also thanks to this being one of the last works of Akira Toriyama. Earlier this year, the Dragon Ball creator tragically passed away and the whole world, anime fans and even entire countries, were in mourning. With what we’ve seen from Daima so far in trailers and promotional material, Toriyama is once again relying on a mixture of action and comedy when it comes to this wild new story that takes place between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Hits San Diego Comic Con 2024

Toei Animation clearly is laying out all out there when it comes to Dragon Ball Daima in California. On top of displaying new action figures from the upcoming anime, Bandai Namco is also displaying giant recreations of Son Goku and new characters that will make up the Dragon Ball Super prequel series. While Dragon Ball Daima has kept its release date under wraps, San Diego Comic Con 2024 might be the avenue for dropping the big anime news.

https://x.com/BandaiCollect/status/1816534396951765004

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima, here’s how Toei Animation breaks down the upcoming anime adaptation, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

Want to stay up to date on the next Dragon Ball anime chapter? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters.