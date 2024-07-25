Dragon Ball Celebrates Son Goku With New San Diego Comic Con Promo

This October, the anime medium is releasing quite a few television series and feature-length films but the Z-Fighters’ return might take the cake for the biggest of the bunch. Dragon Ball Daima is billed as one of the final projects from series creator Akira Toriyama, who tragically passed away earlier this year. Turning the world of the Z-Fighters’ on its ear, Son Goku is set to be a part of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to help promote the upcoming Toei Animation adaptation. Before the anime star hits the West Coast, a new promote has made its way to the internet to get fans back into the spirit of rocking the dragon.

The new promo is drawn by none other than Toyotaro, the current manga artist responsible for Dragon Ball Super. Following the passing of Akira Toriyama, the series has gone on hiatus as Toyotaro has mentioned in the past that he has worked with the series creator to forge the future of the Z-Fighters. As of the writing of this article, the manga has yet to confirm when it will return and whether Toyotaro will be steering the ship of the shonen’s story.

Dragon Ball Daima: Goku is Coming To San Diego

While Dragon Ball Daima will see Goku transformed into a “mini” version of himself, akin to Dragon Ball GT, the series has given us glimpses of the Z-Fighter in his more normal form. Promotional material has seen Goku in a sparring session with Vegeta, though it has yet to be revealed how much of “Adult Goku” we’ll get in the upcoming anime series.

This month's "Toyotarou Drew It!" features a special illustration of Goku for San Diego Comic-Con.



This year's Special Dragon Ball Booth will have a Goku panel on display drawn by the one and only Toyotarou! If you're going to the venue, make sure to take a photo with Goku to… pic.twitter.com/kuh6tlgKsV — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) July 24, 2024

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima, here’s how Toei Animation breaks down the upcoming anime adaptation, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

